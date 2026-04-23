CCTV trail, spare key entry: How ex-househelp was caught in IRS officer’s daughter’s murder

Delhi IRS officer's daughter's murder case: Hours after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar, a 19-year-old former domestic help travelled to Delhi and is accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old IIT graduate at her Kailash Hills home on Wednesday morning.

The victim, the daughter of a senior IRS officer and preparing for the UPSC examination, was alone when the attacker allegedly entered using a spare key.

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Former domestic help arrested after CCTV trail

Police said Rahul Meena, who had worked with the family for about eight months before being dismissed around a month ago, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The victim was found lying unconscious in a room by her parents when they returned from the gym around 8 am. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

"The victim's parents informed us first. The IRS officer and his wife had gone to the gym, and when they returned around 8 am, they found their daughter lying unconscious on the floor. She was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in the NFC area, where doctors declared her brought dead. The hospital also informed the police thereafter," Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar said.

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Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled using a mobile phone charger cable, though police said confirmation awaits the postmortem report.

Initial suspicion quickly fell on Meena, who had been terminated from his job about one-and-a-half months earlier.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts placed him entering the colony at around 6.30 am, reaching the house at 6.49 am and leaving at about 7.20 AM, the window during which the crime is suspected to have occurred.

"More than 15 teams were formed and deployed across multiple locations in Delhi and in Rajasthan's Rajgarh, Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa where he was likely to be present. He was later apprehended from a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka," the JCP said.

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Police said strong evidence has been collected and further investigation is underway to ensure the accused faces strict punishment in court.

Dismissal from job may have triggered resentment

Investigators also found that Meena had been hired about a year ago on the recommendation of a junior officer working with the victim’s father. The same officer later advised that he be dismissed following complaints about his conduct.

"During the inquiry, it came to light that he was involved in online gaming and had borrowed money from other domestic helps he did not return. When the complainant, the IRS officer, became aware of this, he directed that the individual be removed from service, following which his service was terminated," he added.

Police said resentment over his dismissal may have been a factor, though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed.

Spare key used to enter house, valuables missing

Investigators revealed that Meena was familiar with the house layout and the family’s routine. With the regular maid on leave, he allegedly used a spare key kept for domestic staff to enter the house before proceeding upstairs to the victim’s room.

CCTV footage showed him entering the premises wearing black trousers and leaving in white trousers while carrying a bag.

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"The complainants have also alleged that cash amounting to approximately Rs 2 lakh was stolen from the house," the officer said.

Police said the victim resisted the attack and was struck with a stick, suffering blunt force injuries to the face and head before being strangled with a charging cable.

Family members later checked CCTV footage and saw Meena entering the building wearing a black pant and a yellow shirt and heading to the third floor. While leaving, he had changed clothes and was seen wearing a white pant with the same yellow shirt and a backpack.

The footage has been handed over to police, who also traced him on nearby street cameras carrying the backpack.

Linked to the sexual assault case in Rajasthan a day earlier

Investigators further said Meena is wanted in another sexual assault case registered in Rajasthan’s Alwar a day earlier.

"A case against the accused was registered on Wednesday. He committed the offence on April 21 with a woman in Rajgarh and fled from Alwar, around 170 km from here, to Delhi.

"An FIR has been registered at the Rajgarh Police Station against him. We are in contact with the Delhi Police, and a team of the Delhi Police has also visited here to question his family members," an officer in Alwar told PTI.

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Police said he had also been seen outside the house a few days before the incident.

Shock in neighbourhood, MLA remembers victim

The killing has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with residents raising concerns about security in upscale residential colonies.

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy described the victim as exceptionally bright and deeply committed to her goals.

"I have known her personally for several years and have seen her grow up as a sincere, disciplined and exceptionally talented girl. She was brilliant in her studies, had completed engineering from IIT Delhi, and was preparing for the UPSC examination with great determination.

"She was an equally good dancer and other cultural activities, and despite being deeply focused on her studies, she remained humble and connected with people around her," Roy said.

A case has been registered, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene.

(With inputs from PTI)