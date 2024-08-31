Centre appoints IAS Dharmendra as new Chief Secretary of Delhi

The central government has appointed Dharmendra, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new Chief Secretary of the national capital. He succeeds Naresh Kumar, a senior IAS officer from the 1987 batch, whose extension in office concluded on August 31.

Dharmendra's appointment comes at a time when the administration is focusing on enhancing governance and effective management of the capital.

Dharmendra's journey to this position has not been without its challenges. Approximately two and a half years ago, he was considered a strong contender for the position of Chief Secretary of Delhi; however, he was instead assigned to Arunachal Pradesh as Naresh Kumar was appointed to lead Delhi’s administration.

Holding a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering, Dharmendra brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Before he was appointed Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh in April 2022—an assignment sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs—he served as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council and held various other significant roles within the Delhi government.

His assumption of the Chief Secretary position in Delhi comes at a crucial time, as it coincides with the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled in five months. Notably, Dharmendra will step into this high-profile role at a moment when tensions between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor have come to a head, prompting speculation about how this new leadership will navigate the political landscape.