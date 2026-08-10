Centre ready for discussion on student protests in Parliament, Amit Shah to reply: Kiren Rijiju

Government offers discussion on student protests

The issue was discussed during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to Hindustan Times, government managers, including Rijiju, offered to hold a debate on the students' movement and related issues.

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The government's offer is being seen as an attempt to break the deadlock that has affected Parliament's functioning for nearly two weeks. Repeated Opposition protests and disruptions have affected proceedings in both Houses, even as several bills were passed amid the uproar.

Rijiju asks Opposition not to disrupt Shah's reply

Rijiju later told reporters that the government was prepared for a comprehensive discussion on the issue but asked Opposition MPs to allow the Home Minister to speak without disruption.

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“The offer made by the government is very clear, that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it,” Rijiju said, according to Hindustan Times.

He further urged Opposition members to listen to Shah's response and participate in the discussion.

“My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government,” Rijiju said. He added that once the debate begins, the government wants a “threadbare discussion” on the issue.

Opposition wants more than student protest debate

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While the government's offer addresses one of the Opposition's key demands, Opposition parties have also sought a discussion on another issue, alleged donation theft linked to the Ram Mandir trust in Ayodhya.

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According to Hindustan Times, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh said the Opposition wants both issues to be discussed rather than treating one as an alternative to the other.

“We never said that one issue is optional. We have always maintained that the two issues, students' protest and Ram Mandir, are number one and number two issues for us,” Congress chief whip Gaurav Gogoi told HT.

The Opposition has been demanding Shah's response over the police action during the July 20 protest march. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had called the Home Minister's statement a non-negotiable demand.