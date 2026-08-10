‘Ultimate dream’: Bengaluru startup founder buys ₹1.8 crore flat at 24, calls it a team victory

Reflecting on the purchase, Narayan emphasized that the achievement belongs to those who backed him when certainty was scarce.

READ ALSO: From a corporate job to a ₹1 crore flower business: How this Odisha entrepreneur turned setbacks into success

“At 24, I just bought my first apartment. Looking back, this milestone isn’t just mine. It belongs to my family, my mentors, my team, and the friends who kept me grounded through every step of the journey,” Narayan wrote in a social media post. “Every lesson, every late night, and every sacrifice brought me to this moment. Deeply grateful for where I am, and even more driven for where we are headed next. This is just the beginning.”

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Narayan shared the emotional context behind the purchase, tracing it back to his early years.

“When we got the keys, my first instinct wasn't to post a photo of the flat. I kept thinking about the years before this — the period when nothing was working out with a dysfunctional household. A home like this was the ultimate dream,” he said.

While the purchase might look like an individual triumph on the surface, Narayan maintained that sharing the credit was non-negotiable.

“My mother backed me every day with motivation when there was no certainty. My early team took a bet on an unproven product and inexperienced founder. It felt dishonest to celebrate alone,” he added.

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Online well-wishers quickly flooded his post with support. “Best of luck and many congratulations for all future endeavors,” one user wrote, while another added, “Many congratulations, Kanna, and best wishes for more and more success. I am super proud of you, and we are very, very happy for you.” Other commentators highlighted his consistent efforts, noting, “You've been putting in the work, love to see it!” and “Been rooting for you, this is amazing!”

READ ALSO: 'Sometimes, belief is your only business plan': Founder explains why he quit a ₹1 crore US job and returned to India

Narayan’s path to entrepreneurship began long before Legalit. His LinkedIn profile shows he studied at St. Joseph’s College of Law from 2020 to 2025 and pursued data science at Manipal University Jaipur. As a school student, he developed Android apps like VeBrowser and HowToTech — a platform built to help senior citizens navigate technology, which earned recognition from Infosys.

He later gained professional experience across technology, business development, and political consulting, taking on roles at Nokia, Sphinx Tech, NK Law Associates, and Report Cyber Crimes, alongside political assignments with I-PAC and the DMK. Today, in addition to running Legalit, Narayan is an investor in startup Ayen.