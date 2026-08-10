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‘Ultimate dream’: Bengaluru startup founder buys ₹1.8 crore flat at 24, calls it a team victory

‘Ultimate dream’: Bengaluru startup founder buys ₹1.8 crore flat at 24, calls it a team victory

Narayan’s path to entrepreneurship started from his school days. As a school student, he developed Android apps like VeBrowser and HowToTech — a platform built to help senior citizens navigate technology, which earned recognition from Infosys. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 5:18 PM IST
‘Ultimate dream’: Bengaluru startup founder buys ₹1.8 crore flat at 24, calls it a team victoryAkash Narayan, the 24-year-old founder of legal-tech startup Legalit, has bought his first apartment worth Rs 1.8 crore in Bengaluru.

At 24, Akash Narayan had every reason to call a ₹1.8 crore Bengaluru apartment his own solo victory. Instead, the founder of legal-tech startup Legalit looked back at years of a dysfunctional household, late nights, and an unproven product, crediting his mother, mentors, and early team for turning an elusive dream into concrete reality.

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Narayan has secured an under-construction flat at Casagrand Vivacity near Electronic City, with possession slated for April 2027. The milestone comes as his startup, founded in 2023 to provide practice management software for lawyers, scaled to ₹13 crore in annual gross revenue.

Reflecting on the purchase, Narayan emphasized that the achievement belongs to those who backed him when certainty was scarce.

READ ALSO: From a corporate job to a ₹1 crore flower business: How this Odisha entrepreneur turned setbacks into success

“At 24, I just bought my first apartment. Looking back, this milestone isn’t just mine. It belongs to my family, my mentors, my team, and the friends who kept me grounded through every step of the journey,” Narayan wrote in a social media post. “Every lesson, every late night, and every sacrifice brought me to this moment. Deeply grateful for where I am, and even more driven for where we are headed next. This is just the beginning.”

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A post shared by Akash Narayan (@kshnryn)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Narayan shared the emotional context behind the purchase, tracing it back to his early years.

“When we got the keys, my first instinct wasn't to post a photo of the flat. I kept thinking about the years before this — the period when nothing was working out with a dysfunctional household. A home like this was the ultimate dream,” he said.

While the purchase might look like an individual triumph on the surface, Narayan maintained that sharing the credit was non-negotiable.

“My mother backed me every day with motivation when there was no certainty. My early team took a bet on an unproven product and inexperienced founder. It felt dishonest to celebrate alone,” he added.

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Online well-wishers quickly flooded his post with support. “Best of luck and many congratulations for all future endeavors,” one user wrote, while another added, “Many congratulations, Kanna, and best wishes for more and more success. I am super proud of you, and we are very, very happy for you.” Other commentators highlighted his consistent efforts, noting, “You've been putting in the work, love to see it!” and “Been rooting for you, this is amazing!”

READ ALSO: 'Sometimes, belief is your only business plan': Founder explains why he quit a ₹1 crore US job and returned to India

Narayan’s path to entrepreneurship began long before Legalit. His LinkedIn profile shows he studied at St. Joseph’s College of Law from 2020 to 2025 and pursued data science at Manipal University Jaipur. As a school student, he developed Android apps like VeBrowser and HowToTech — a platform built to help senior citizens navigate technology, which earned recognition from Infosys.

He later gained professional experience across technology, business development, and political consulting, taking on roles at Nokia, Sphinx Tech, NK Law Associates, and Report Cyber Crimes, alongside political assignments with I-PAC and the DMK. Today, in addition to running Legalit, Narayan is an investor in startup Ayen.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 5:18 PM IST
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