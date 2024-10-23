Centre resumes sale of pulses under the ‘Bharat’ brand ahead of Diwali

The Centre has restarted sales of pulses under the ‘Bharat’ brand in order to alleviate the financial strain on consumers, especially those who allocate a significant portion of their earnings towards food expenses. The reintroduction of Bharat Dal sales is also expected to bolster supplies for consumers during the current festive season leading up to Diwali.

Pralhad Joshi, the Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs, on Wednesday, initiated Phase II of the project and announced that whole chana will be available for purchase at Rs 58 per kg, while masur dal will be priced at Rs 89 per kg through the cooperative networks of NCCF, NAFED, and Kendriya Bhandar.

In Phase II, approximately 300,000 tonnes of chana from the buffer stock will be processed into chana dal and chana (whole) for retail sale to consumers. The retail prices for chana dal and chana (whole) are set at Rs 70 per kg and Rs 58 per kg, respectively, according to an official statement. In Phase I, chana dal was sold at Rs 60 per kg as reported by the Hindu Business Line.

The Bharat brand moong dal is priced at Rs 107 per kg, while masur dal has been added to the list with a maximum retail price of Rs 89 per kg.

As of October 22, the average retail prices in India stood at around Rs 95 per kg for chana dal, Rs 116 per kg for moong dal, and Rs 90 per kg for masur dal, as per official data. Tur dal was priced at Rs 162 per kg and urad dal at Rs 125 per kg, both of which are not covered under the Bharat Dal program.

Joshi emphasized that the government remains committed to ensuring the affordability and availability of essential food items to consumers. He highlighted the impact of direct interventions, such as retail sales of rice, atta, dals, and onions, in maintaining stable prices for these key food products.

Furthermore, the government is actively engaging with e-commerce platforms and large retail outlets to enhance the accessibility of the Bharat dal program.

Last October, Phase I of the sale of essential commodities like wheat, rice, and lentils under the Bharat brand was initiated by the government. However, this initiative was terminated in June. Additionally, the government is implementing price interventions for onions at ₹35/kg and tomatoes at ₹65/kg, distributing directly to consumers through cooperatives and other agencies.