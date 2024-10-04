'Certificate of honesty': Arvind Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new Lutyens bungalow

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, after nine years, moving to a new bungalow in the prestigious Lutyens' zone of New Delhi. The move comes amidst ongoing political and legal challenges, including accusations of corruption, as Kejriwal prepares for a fresh political battle ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), left his residence with his family — including his wife Sunita, son, daughter, and parents — and relocated to 5, Ferozeshah Road, near Mandi House. This new bungalow has been allotted to Ashok Mittal, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, as part of the party's reshuffle.

Before departing from his old home, Kejriwal and his family received an emotional farewell from the staff at 6, Flagstaff Road. The former chief minister was seen embracing the workers in a display of affection, while Sunita Kejriwal handed over the house keys to a government official. The residence is owned by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government.

Upon reaching their new residence, the Kejriwal family performed a traditional 'Grih Pravesh' ritual to mark the beginning of their stay at the bungalow. AAP leaders shared that the family’s belongings were transported in two mini trucks.

This move comes shortly after Kejriwal resigned from the post of chief minister, stating that he would only assume the position again if he received a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the upcoming Assembly elections. His resignation and decision to vacate the official residence coincide with the auspicious period of Navratri, which began on Thursday.

However, the transition is not without controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled serious corruption allegations against Kejriwal, accusing him of misconduct in the implementation of the excise policy and in the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence. These accusations have further heightened the political tension surrounding the AAP leader.

Kejriwal, who was jailed in connection with the excise policy case, was released from Tihar jail on September 13 after the Supreme Court granted him bail. He had spent five months in custody, but the court’s decision allowed him to step out just in time to gear up for the elections, which are due in February next year.

As Kejriwal prepares for the next phase of his political career, this move to a new residence marks a significant chapter in his journey — one that could determine his future in Delhi’s political landscape.

