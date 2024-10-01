Robert Vadra's big claim: 'Kejriwal came out of prison just in time so that...'

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Haryana elections to damage the Congress' chances.

"When they release Baba Ram Rahim for 20 days before the elections, who has charges of murder and rape, and you (BJP) release him to campaign...I would say having Kejriwal ji come out of prison just in time so that he can campaign in Haryana, I think these are premeditated actions of the BJP," Vadra said while speaking to the news agency PTI.

Vadra suggested that the BJP sees Ram Rahim and Kejriwal as potential factors to hurt the Congress' prospects in Haryana. Ram Rahim has sought a 20-day parole ahead of the assembly polls, and the state government is reviewing his parole plea for elections. Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who was released on bail in the excise policy case by the Supreme Court, has been campaigning across Haryana as the AAP is contesting all 90 seats.

Vadra also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for allegedly using his name in a "derogatory manner" during the election campaign. He expressed frustration over his business dealings, alleging that the BJP government had made it difficult for him to operate.

"I could have provided employment in Haryana, but this government made sure that all my associates were intimidated, and they moved away. It was difficult for me to work, and financially, they tried to destroy me," Vadra said. Despite this, he was confident that the Congress would win a "very large majority" in the upcoming polls.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly elections is set for October 5.