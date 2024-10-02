Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence in next two days

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down from his chief ministerial role, paving the way for party colleague Atishi to take on the mantle, will vacate the chief minister’s residence in the next two days, and move to a new house.

According to India Today sources, the new residence for the Aam Aadmi Party convenor has been finalised, and is located in his constituency, New Delhi area.

Atishi had taken over the role of Delhi Chief Minister on September 21, becoming the third woman CM of the national capital, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. At 43, she is also the youngest CM in Delhi’s history. Kejriwal was 45 when he first took over the office.

The Delhi CM held a string of posts in the Kejriwal-led cabinet and was in charge of critical portfolios, including finance and education. She had also served as an advisor to Delhi's former Deputy CM and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia from 2015 to 2018.

Kejriwal, who was lodged in jail in connection with the excise policy case, announced his resignation once he was out on bail. He vowed to return to the post only after getting a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people of Delhi in the assembly elections.

Before his resignation, Kejriwal held a ‘one-on-one’ meeting with the party leaders to decide on the name of the next chief minister. He sought feedback from each leader on his replacement, after which the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) held a second round of discussions.