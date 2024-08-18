Champai Soren refutes speculations of him joining BJP, says he is in Delhi for 'personal reasons'

JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday refuted any rumour about his potential defection, saying that he is in Delhi for some personal work. India Today reported that he was in Kolkata last night and took an early flight to Delhi. The report said that he also met BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata. He left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP.

On rumours of him joining the BJP, he says, "I have come here for my personal work. Abhi hum jahan par hain vahi par hain (I am here only)".

A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday. He refused to divulge further details. Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he was in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

On Friday, reports emerged saying Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections. But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations. "I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur. When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, "I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media."

As Soren headed to Delhi this morning, rumours were rife that he was accompanied by six party MLAs and is mulling to leave JMM and join BJP.

The JMM dismissed the reports of Champai Soren joining the BJP as “mere rumours”. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey called the BJP a "sinking ship", adding that Soren would never consider joining it.

Champai Soren, who is considered close to the Soren family, was appointed as the Chief Minister after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in an alleged land scam case. However, Champai Soren stepped down from the post on July 3 after Hemant Soren was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court.

(Wih inputs from Amit Bhardwaj)