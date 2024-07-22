'Chandrababu Naidu reminds us of Shishupala’s sins': Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy attacks Naidu govt, threatens to launch mass protest in Delhi

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has launched a blistering attack on the current administration led by Chandrababu Naidu. Taking to the social media platform, X, Reddy tried to highlight a series of failures and accused the government of collapsing law and order, financial incompetence, and undemocratic practices.

A Government in Disarray

Reddy wasted no time in pointing out the government's shortcomings. "In just 50 days, this government has failed on all fronts. Law and order has collapsed, causing public fear," he tweeted. The former CM underscored the administration's inability to allegedly present a full budget, opting instead for a seven-month vote-on-account. According to Reddy, this decision exposes the government's inability to fulfill its promises.

Diversion Tactics and Suppression

The tweet further accused Chandrababu Naidu's government of creating chaos to divert attention from its shortcomings. "Chandrababu Naidu's government, fearing questions, creates chaos to divert attention, using violence to suppress opposition," Reddy wrote. He claimed that the ruling party's tactics are intended to silence dissent and maintain power through fear.

Opposition's Struggle for Recognition

Reddy also emphasized the lack of recognition for his party as the official opposition. "In the current assembly, there are only two sides: the ruling party and the opposition. Our party should be recognized as the opposition, but the government fears this. Recognizing us means giving us the right to speak in the assembly, which they want to avoid," he stated. Reddy alleged that despite being in power for 50 days, Naidu governs in fear, and compared the new CM's actions to those of Shishupala from Indian mythology, whose sins eventually led to his downfall.

Call for Action and Protest in Delhi

Taking his fight beyond the state, Reddy announced a significant move. "I, along with our party's MLAs, MLCs, and leaders, am heading to Delhi on the 24th to protest and highlight the state's misrule, political murders, and violence," he declared. Reddy plans to advocate for President's rule in Andhra Pradesh, aligning with like-minded parties to continue their fight against what he terms as "misrule."

A Battle for Democracy

Reddy's strong words indicate a deepening political crisis in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier too, as per India Today, Jagan Mohan Reddy had called for President's Rule in Andhra Pradesh, citing a surge in violence attributed to the alleged atrocities committed by the TDP government.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the capital to see how this political drama evolves and what impact it will have on the governance of Andhra Pradesh.