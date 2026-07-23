'Changing demands, doing disruptive politics': Sitharaman tears into Congress over NEET protests

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at the Congress for changing its demands in the NEET paper leak protests. She alleged that the Opposition was making "all efforts to keep its disruptive politics going" despite the government's willingness to discuss the issue in Parliament.

Addressing the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Sitharaman said the Centre remained open to engaging directly with students and would continue efforts to initiate dialogue.

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"We will certainly try to speak to the students and ask them if they have any objections to holding dialogue. We will continue our efforts on this," she said.

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'GOVERNMENT IS WORKING WITH COMPLETE DEDICATION'

Sitharaman said the government had already acted against those accused in the paper leak cases and pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that such cases would be tried in fast-track courts.

"This is a matter regarding students. The government has arrested the accused involved in paper leaks. Today, the PM has said that the culprits will be tried in fast-track courts and they will be punished. The government is working with complete dedication in this matter. I believe discussion on this matter is important. The government is ready to have a discussion in the Parliament on this matter," she said.

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'CONGRESS CHANGED ITS STAND'

The FM alleged that the Opposition had shifted its position after the Centre agreed to a parliamentary debate.

"Earlier, they (Opposition) said that a discussion in Parliament is important, and only then they would leave from LKM. Once the government agreed, they laid down another condition. Congress is making all efforts to keep their disruptive politics going. Why are they disrupting Parliament when the government has agreed to have a discussion?" Sitharaman said.

She further alleged that the Congress was using the issue to score political points rather than address students' concerns. "I am convinced the Congress party doesn't want to work in the interest of the students but only wants to do politics on this issue," she said.

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CJP TURNS DOWN NADDA'S INVITATION

Meanwhile, Union Minister J P Nadda invited CJP leaders for talks on Thursday, a day after extending a similar invitation. However, the protest leaders declined, insisting that any meeting should take place at a neutral venue rather than at the minister's residence.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police informed the organisation about the invitation on Thursday morning. "We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, it should be held at the Jantar Mantar," Das said.