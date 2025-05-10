The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) on Saturday announced the immediate suspension of helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra, citing operational concerns amid heightened security due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

In an official statement, UCADA clarified that no commercial or pilgrimage-related helicopter flights will be permitted to operate across the Char Dham circuit—covering Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri—until further notice. However, helicopter services will remain operational solely for evacuation purposes, with priority given to stranded pilgrims requiring urgent assistance.

"Helicopter Service is only available to evacuate pilgrims from Char Dham Yatra locations," said UCADA on Saturday.

Following instructions from Delhi, the helicopter service for the Char Dham Yatra will be temporarily suspended until further notice. This decision is expected to greatly affect the pilgrims traveling to Kedarnath.

Uttarakhand has implemented heightened security measures in light of the current tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly as the revered Chardham Yatra is underway. These measures are a response to increased security concerns following India's recent military actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Uttarakhand government has put in place comprehensive security measures throughout the state, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructing officials to strengthen safety protocols for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, critical infrastructure, and border regions.

#WATCH | Dehradun | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting on the current situation in view of India-Pakistan tension.



The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and other senior officials attended this meeting. District Magistrates and SPs of all the districts of… pic.twitter.com/6pQj0RfRAs — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar has verified the establishment of temporary police stations at each of the four Dhams. "For the Yatra, we have deployed forces specifically at all Char Dhams. A temporary police station has been set up at Shree Badrinath Temple, as well as at Kedarnath Temple, Gangotri, and Yamunotri," he confirmed. "Additionally, we are in the process of installing CCTV cameras to monitor the movements of all pilgrims," he elaborated.