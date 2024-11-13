Chennai doctor stabbed: Unhappy with mother's treatment, son of cancer patient stabs oncologist 7 times

In a shocking incident at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai, Dr Balaji, an oncologist at the government facility, was stabbed seven times by Vignesh, the son of a former patient, on Wednesday. The attack has left the medical community and local authorities reeling.

Dr Balaji is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, while Vignesh, a resident of Chennai, has been arrested by police. His mother, a cancer patient, was previously admitted to the hospital but is now undergoing treatment at a private facility.

According to reports, Vignesh confronted Dr Balaji in the cancer ward on Sunday, where he launched the unprovoked attack with a knife because he accused the doctor of giving his mother the wrong medication. After the assault, Vignesh attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended and turned over to law enforcement.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his shock over the incident, emphasising the need for thorough investigations and adequate medical care for Dr Balaji.

"It is shocking that Dr. Balaji, who is working selflessly at the hospital, was attacked by a family member of a patient. I have instructed that all necessary medical treatment be provided to him and that a detailed enquiry be conducted into the matter," he stated in a post on X.

Stalin further highlighted the invaluable contributions of government doctors and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring their safety. "It is our duty to protect those who are dedicated to treating patients," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin addressed the circumstances surrounding the attack, suggesting that Vignesh had been misled by doctors at the private hospital where his mother is currently being treated. "He had a conversation with Dr. Balaji for 30 minutes before the incident occurred," he noted, indicating a possible misunderstanding that may have contributed to the attack.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured the public of swift action, confirming that two individuals have already been arrested and promising further investigations.

In a critical response, state BJP Chief K Annamalai condemned the ruling DMK government for its perceived inaction regarding assaults on healthcare professionals. "Despite numerous attacks on doctors and hospital staff, the government has failed to take decisive action. This raises serious concerns about public safety," he remarked.

This incident occurs amid growing calls from medical professionals across India for enhanced hospital security measures and stricter laws to protect healthcare workers. The demand for greater protections has intensified following recent violent incidents, including the tragic case of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at a government hospital in Kolkata.