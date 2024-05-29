'China allegedly invaded India in 1962': Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar sparks row with remark 

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked a fresh controversy by saying that China "allegedly" invaded India in October 1962. This statement has led to criticism from the ruling BJP, which condemned it as a "brazen attempt at revisionism".

The fallout from Aiyar's remarks saw Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh take to X to announce Aiyar's subsequent unreserved apology for his choice of words. Ramesh explained that the veteran leader had apologised for mistakenly using the term 'alleged invasion'.

Acknowledging Aiyar's age, Ramesh emphasised that the party had distanced itself from the original phrasing used by Aiyar during his speech at the book launch event 'Nehru's First Recruits' held at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Delhi.

During the event, Aiyar recounted a personal anecdote about his application to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and shared his experience of being denied entry amid speculations linking him to leftist ideologies. These statements, however, raised eyebrows and invited criticism from various groups, including from within his own party.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Aiyar later sought to clarify his stance, admitting that his choice of the term 'alleged' was inappropriate, particularly during an election period.

In response, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya lambasted Aiyar's comments as an attempt to whitewash history and criticised Congress leaders for their supposed favourable stance towards China.

While noting Aiyar's subsequent apology, Jairam Ramesh also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of recent Chinese invasions, highlighting past instances of Chinese aggression towards India.

Aiyar's recent statement adds to a string of controversial remarks he has made in the past, including urging India to respect Pakistan for its nuclear capabilities. These comments have sparked backlash from political leaders, with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah condemning Aiyar's views.