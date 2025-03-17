China ‘appreciates’ PM Modi's remarks, calls India-China ties a 'cooperative dance'

China on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on India-China ties, saying that dialogue, rather than discord, should guide bilateral relations. “China noted Prime Minister Modi's recent positive statement on China-India relations and appreciate it,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a press briefing in Beijing. She described the relationship between the two countries as a ‘cooperative dance’ between the elephant and the dragon, asserting that mutual success is the only choice for both sides.

Referring to the 2023 meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, Mao said it provided strategic direction for the development of bilateral ties. She claimed both nations have followed through on important common understandings, strengthened exchanges, and achieved positive outcomes.

Mao also highlighted the long history of friendly interactions between India and China. “In the 2000 plus years’ history of interactions, the two countries have maintained friendly exchanges and learned from each other, contributing to civilizational achievements and human progress,” she said.

As the world’s two largest developing nations, Mao said China and India share common goals of development and revitalisation. “This serves the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people, meets the common aspiration of regional countries, and follows the historical trend of the Global South growing stronger and conducive to world peace,” she stated.

Reiterating comments made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Mao stressed that China and India should be partners contributing to each other's success. She used the analogy of a “cooperative pas de deux,” a ballet dance between the dragon and the elephant, to describe the necessity of maintaining stable ties.

She also noted that China is ready to work with India to implement the understandings between their leaders and take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to strengthen relations.

Modi’s remarks, which triggered China’s positive response, came during a podcast interview with American host Lex Fridman. PM Modi sounded optimistic about future ties, saying that normalcy has returned to the India-China border following recent discussions with Xi Jinping aimed at resolving tensions that arose after the 2020 Ladakh clashes.

He acknowledged that differences between neighbors are natural and pointed to the deep cultural ties between the two nations, which he said have existed for centuries with limited conflict.

Asserting that both sides are working to ensure their differences do not turn into disputes, Modi stressed the importance of dialogue over discord. He also recalled how, historically, India and China once contributed over 50% of the global GDP and that cooperation between the two countries is not just beneficial but essential for global peace and prosperity.