China could use AI content to impact Lok Sabha polls, warns Microsoft

China plans to utilise content created using artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, as well as elections in countries such as the United States and South Korea, according to a report released by Microsoft on Friday.

Microsoft stated that China intends to create and share AI-generated content on social media platforms to support its positions in significant elections, including the Lok Sabha polls in India. While the impact of such content on election outcomes is currently deemed low, Microsoft highlighted China's ongoing efforts to enhance memes, videos, and audio through experimentation, which may become more effective over time. These insights were outlined in a report titled 'Same targets, new playbooks: East Asia threat actors employ unique methods' by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC).

According to Microsoft's report, China previously tried an AI-generated disinformation campaign during the Taiwan presidential election in January. This marked the first instance of a state-backed entity employing AI-generated content to influence a foreign election, as per the company's findings.

Microsoft issued a warning that China's targets may extend beyond Taiwan this year. The company noted several significant cyber and influence trends from China and North Korea since June 2023, indicating an increase in sophisticated influence tactics aimed at achieving their objectives.

Microsoft asserted that Chinese cyber actors focused on three main target areas in the past seven months. One group extensively targeted entities across the South Pacific Islands, while another group continued cyberattacks against regional adversaries in the South China Sea region. Additionally, a third group of Chinese actors compromised the US defense industrial base, according to the company.

“Chinese influence campaigns continued to refine AI-generated or AI-enhanced content. The influence actors behind these campaigns have shown a willingness to both amplify AI-generated media that benefits their strategic narratives, as well as create their own video, memes, and audio content,” Microsoft said.

As per Microsoft, threat actors based in China persisted in targeting entities connected to China's economic and military interests in the South China Sea region. They also compromised government and telecommunications entities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Microsoft revealed that a Chinese cyber actor known as Flax Typhoon focused on entities involved in US-Philippines military exercises. Subsequently, this actor targeted entities in the Philippines, Hong Kong, India, and the United States during the early fall and winter of 2023.