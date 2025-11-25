China denies harassment of Indian woman at Shanghai airport, says ‘entire process was according to laws’

China has responded to the Arunachali woman’s allegations that she was harassed at the Shanghai airport, stating that all protocols were followed. It denied the charges and said that Zangnan – the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh – is China’s territory.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen originally from Arunachal Pradesh, “was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment” as she has alleged. The official said that China had offered Thongdok a place to rest, food and water during the process.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“We learnt that China’s border inspection authorities went through the entire process according to laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned,” Mao said. “Zangnan is China’s territory. China has never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” she said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said he was “deeply shocked” by the events. Khandu called it a violation of international norms and “an affront to the dignity of Indian citizens.” “Subjecting her, despite a valid Indian passport, to such treatment is appalling,” the minister said, adding, “Arunachal Pradesh is and will always be an integral part of India. Any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive."

China’s response came after India issued a strong diplomatic demarche to Chinese authorities following Thongdok’s detention. The protest was lodged both in Beijing and Delhi on the day of the incident.

Advertisement

Sources said that the Indian consulate in Shanghai intervened locally to extend full assistance to Thongdok.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, 35, reported that what was intended to be a three-hour layover on her London-to-Japan journey became a distressing encounter. She stated that her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport ‘invalid’ solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. Thongdok said she was held for over 18 hours, had her passport confiscated, and was denied onward travel despite holding a valid visa.

Thongdok described the conditions, stating she was “confined to the transit area without clear explanations, access to proper food, or basic facilities.” According to her account, Chinese officials maintained that Arunachal Pradesh was “part of China”.