China gave Pakistan radar, satellite aid during border standoff with India, claims report

China played a more direct role in the India-Pakistan conflict than previously acknowledged, providing Pakistan with radar realignment and satellite surveillance support, according to a Bloomberg report citing a top official from the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, a think tank under India’s Ministry of Defence.

The report stated that China helped Pakistan reposition its air defense radar and adjust satellite coverage over India in the days leading up to the hostilities.

This assistance reportedly enhanced Pakistan’s ability to monitor Indian troop movements and aerial deployments following the April 22 killing of 26 tourists, which triggered the conflict.

According to the official quoted in the report, these efforts allowed Pakistan to better anticipate Indian aerial activity and prepare its defenses. The support included strategic redeployment of radar infrastructure and real-time satellite imagery tailored to cover Indian regions of military interest.

While New Delhi has not publicly acknowledged Chinese involvement, Pakistan has admitted to using Chinese-supplied weaponry during the 15-day conflict. However, the level of operational support described in the report suggests deeper collaboration.

The source also noted that the conflict served as a testing ground for several Chinese defense systems, which, according to Indian assessments, underperformed and “failed miserably” in some cases.

The clash, the worst between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in five decades, included drone and missile strikes, aerial combat, and artillery fire.

The Bloomberg report also highlights that India now factors in a “two-front situation” in all military planning, acknowledging that China’s strategic assets and support may be shared with Pakistan in future conflicts.

“Anything that is with China today can be deemed to be with Pakistan tomorrow,” the official warned.

The conflict concluded with a ceasefire on May 10, which Pakistan extended to May 12. The U.S. claimed to have mediated the truce, a position India rejected, asserting that the ceasefire was the result of bilateral engagement.

The use of Chinese equipment like the J-10C fighter and PL-15 missile in live combat has raised concern among Beijing’s regional adversaries, including Taiwan. Meanwhile, India’s integrated air defense systems reportedly performed effectively in neutralizing Pakistan’s drone incursions.