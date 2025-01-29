scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'China spent 20 years on research': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says Jugaad mentality is failing India's AI ambitions

Feedback

'China spent 20 years on research': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says Jugaad mentality is failing India's AI ambitions

China’s latest AI breakthrough, DeepSeek, has outperformed OpenAI models, topped the iOS App Store, and displaced Meta in the open-source AI space—all while supposedly costing just $6 million to train.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zerodha's Kamath on India's AI lag behind China Zerodha's Kamath on India's AI lag behind China

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath isn't mincing words — India is falling behind China in tech and AI innovation, and the reasons go far beyond funding. "In the 1960s-1970s, India and China had roughly the same per capita GDP. They started their reforms in the 1980s, and by 1990, they had overtaken our per capita GDP," Kamath said in a post on Wednesday. "Say what you will about the differences in our worldviews and economic models, but their scientific and technological progress is undeniable across disciplines—DeepSeek is just the latest example."

Related Articles

China’s latest AI breakthrough, DeepSeek, has outperformed OpenAI models, topped the iOS App Store, and displaced Meta in the open-source AI space—all while supposedly costing just $6 million to train. The success has forced Indian tech leaders to confront a difficult question: Why isn’t India leading in AI?

Kamath shared his perspective: "I think the problem that has always plagued India is short-termism. Problems are typically addressed through a patchwork or the Jugaad mentality. This is true when it comes to business, politics, regulatory approaches, etc. Many problems that require focused long-term thinking instead get band-aid fixes."

Tech founders in India are increasingly asking whether the problem is the lack of funding, lack of bold investors, or absence of deep-tech startups. Kamath points to something deeper. "For example, you can’t just buy GPUs and expect Indians to create groundbreaking AI applications. Without the right talent and an enabling ecosystem that facilitates innovation, all the GPUs in the world will be pointless," he explained.

Kamath argues that India doesn’t provide the right environment for researchers, which is why the best talent moves to the US. "We need to seriously start building our research capabilities. While India does produce great researchers, we don’t seem to offer a conducive environment for them, which is why the majority of them go to the US," he said.

He stressed that research takes time. "Again, this is not something that will show results instantly. In the case of China, it was 2 decades at the bare minimum focusing just on research. If we start focusing on building our research and scientific capabilities, we will hopefully see results in 5 to 10 years."

With AI set to reshape the world, Kamath warned, "Being mediocre won't be an option."

Published on: Jan 29, 2025, 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement