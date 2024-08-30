'Chirag changes his path when he sees me': Kangana Ranaut reveals Chirag Paswan has started 'avoiding' her at the Parliament

Back in June, with the newly elected members of the Parliament being sworn in, former co-stars and now MPs, Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan, were seen sharing a light-hearted moment near the entrance of the Parliament in Delhi. Onlookers quickly latched onto the exchange between the duo, and this sparked a curiosity. In a recent interview, Kangana reflected on that moment and revealed, rather humorously, that Paswan now deliberately avoids crossing paths with her.

When asked about the viral interaction, Kangana, giving an interview to AajTak, responded with a laugh, saying, "Leave Parliament out of this," in Hindi. She emphasized the seriousness of their roles as public representatives, while also noting the playful nature of their encounter. Kangana is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Emergency.

She elaborated, "Parliament is the temple of our Constitution, and I represent my constituency there. I've known Chirag for a long time — he's a good friend of mine. But after you all made such a big deal out of it, now even Chirag changes his path when he sees me."

Earlier, in a podcast with Smita Prakash, Paswan had shared his thoughts on the encounter, mentioning that he had been looking forward to meeting Kangana in Parliament, especially since they had lost touch due to his busy schedule over the past few years.

When asked if he had given Kangana any tips on making speeches, Chirag chuckled and said, "No, she doesn’t need any tips." The duo previously starred together in the 2011 film *Miley Na Miley Hum*.

Regarding their candid meeting in June, a video shared by ANI on social media captured the two greeting each other warmly outside the Parliament, even exchanging a friendly ‘low five,’ further fueling the buzz around their relationship.

