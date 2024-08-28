'Need Yogi's model to deliver justice...fear is the only solution': Kangana Ranaut on Kolkata rape-murder

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of law and order situation in the state. In an exclusive interview to India Today, Ranaut spoke on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. The actor said what happened there in Kolkata was "shameful" but suggested that cover up was attempted as the government was hand in gloves with the criminals.

"Look, every crime may be the same, but the way every state handles it...it's very different. I'm completely aligned with Yogi's model. Even now there was six year old person who was raped and that that person is done with. The matter is closed," the actor said in an apparent reference to an alleged rape in Ayodhya. The accused was held after an encounter with the police.

"Here (West Bengal), the matter is still going on...going on and on. His (Yogi's) ways are are controversial. He draws a lot of flack from people everywhere. But I think if fear is not the ultimate solution...But I've read somewhere that when there is no other solution, fear is the only solution."

"In this country, I feel that the vastness and the scale and the population of this country is so overwhelming that we need people who can deliver justice like Yogi Ji does. They should be delivering justice within a week. And for that sometimes he has his own intelligence, his own brilliance, his own ways of handling things. I am in complete approval of that," she said.

In West Bengal, Ranaut alleged, the criminals are being protected while the students protesting against the rape and murder are being tortured. "What is happening in Bengal is just so shameful. The criminals are being protected. The students are being tortured. They are being harassed. Yesterday also, we saw the drama that's going on there," she said while referring to police action against protesters who led a march to Nabanna, the state secretariat.

"So when for the vote Bank, you get hands in glove with the criminals and with all kind of shady people. Then obviously these things are unavoidable. But look at Yogi. You will never find him in a situation like this. Never. I am very proud of him. If this country needs law and order, they need to respect leaders who are nationalists," the BJP MP said.