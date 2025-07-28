'City with a population of less than 5 lakh...': User on how smaller towns are emerging as the sweet spot for quality living

As India’s metro cities continue to swell under the weight of traffic, pollution, and soaring living costs, a growing number of people are advocating for life in smaller cities—those with populations under 5 lakh. These towns are increasingly being recognised as ideal spaces for a more balanced, peaceful life, without compromising on essentials or entertainment.

A recent post by social media user Nalini Unagar brought this sentiment into focus. “If you want a good quality life, choose a small town with good roads, a few restaurants, a lake, a garden, a few hospitals, 2–3 good schools, 1–2 banks, a surgery hospital, a few big brands, 1–2 theaters, and a small bus and train station,” she wrote. According to her, cities under 5 lakh population “have all the basic plus entertainment facilities for a quality life.”

The post sparked enthusiastic agreement, citing Gandhinagar and Mysuru as ideal examples of small towns emerging as the spots for quality living. One user pointed to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as a perfect example: “Wide, peaceful roads, gorgeous gardens like Sarita Udhyan, lakes nearby, great hospitals and schools (IIT-Gandhinagar!), a few malls, branded stores, theaters, and bus/train connectivity. Population? Just ~3 lakh. Super green, super clean.” The user also noted the convenience of Ahmedabad being just 20 minutes away “when you want the chaos.”

Another user chimed in with personal experience: “I did this 20 years ago—moved from Bengaluru to Mysuru in 2005. Especially, 2005–2020 were wonderful years. Recently some inconveniences are showing up,” they wrote, reflecting on how smaller cities offered an ideal environment for years before seeing a gradual shift in recent times.

“A town with decent schools, a good hospital, clean roads, and a bit of entertainment is way better than choking in dust and chaos daily,” another comment read.

From Mysuru to Thrissur, Gandhinagar to Ujjain, many such towns are being seen as livable alternatives to India’s expanding metros—offering the charm of a smaller community, access to basic amenities, and increasingly, a digital and economic infrastructure that supports a modern lifestyle