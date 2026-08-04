'We thought we would die. It was really scary': Italian passenger recalls Air India turbulence

She said several passengers seated behind her were also injured. "People sitting behind me suffered injuries. It was very, very bad. A male passenger had blood on his face. We thought we would die. It was really scary. I was shaking and crying. It was horrible. I cannot hear well right now."

#WATCH | Delhi: Viviana, daughter of the injured passenger being moved into an ambulance, says, "I am from Italy. The aircraft seemed to be moving normally but suddenly the turbulence began. I saw my sister thrown up into the air from her seat. My mother was knocked on her head.… https://t.co/ETIhAOVmIN pic.twitter.com/OlcFx2cII6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

The Air India Airbus A320, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude during cruise. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport at around 11.30 am.

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The flight was carrying 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members (2 pilots and 6 cabin crew).

At least 15 people were injured, sources told news agency PTI. They included 11 passengers and four cabin crew members. All of them were taken to hospitals for treatment.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said one cabin crew member suffered severe injuries, another crew member was injured, while a few passengers sustained minor injuries after the sudden loss of altitude.

The aviation regulator is investigating the incident.

AIR INDIA'S RESPONSE

Air India said the aircraft experienced a brief turbulence-related event during cruise, leading to a momentary change in altitude.

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The airline said the aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.

"There has been no report of serious injuries. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the airline said.

It added that it was providing all necessary support to those affected and was cooperating fully with the authorities.

RARE BUT SERIOUS INCIDENTS

Pilots routinely warn passengers about possible turbulence, especially during bad weather. However, incidents that leave passengers and crew injured are rare.

In May 2024, a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence. One passenger died from a suspected heart attack and several others were injured.

Earlier, in May 2022, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur also hit severe turbulence, resulting in one passenger's death and injuries to several others.

(With inputs from PTI)

