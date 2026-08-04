Hyundai says sunroof adoption climbs to 57% of sales in FY26

Don't Miss: Hyundai Motor India posts highest-ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July, exports hit 100-month high

SUVs, which accounted for 68% of Hyundai’s domestic sales in FY26, continued to drive growth during the year, aided by the Creta. Hyundai’s combined domestic and export sales of the Creta and Creta Electric crossed 208,000 units in FY26, making it the highest annual sales achieved by a mid-size SUV in India.

HMIL aims to maintain a strong product cadence with 26 planned launches between 2025 and 2030 across new models, full model changes, derivatives, facelifts, product enhancements and new nameplates. The roadmap includes the launch of two all-new nameplates in the SUV segment by FY27: a localised dedicated mass electric SUV and a new ICE SUV.

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“HMIL is also steadily evolving towards becoming a smart mobility solutions provider, aligned with India’s changing mobility needs, with a growing focus on SUVs in response to customer preferences and the advancement in eco-friendly powertrains and premiumization for the masses,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Motor India achieved an 83% overall localization level at the OEM level in FY26.

