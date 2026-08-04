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Hyundai says sunroof adoption climbs to 57% of sales in FY26

Hyundai says sunroof adoption climbs to 57% of sales in FY26

Hyundai’s automatic transmission adoption crosses 24% as Indian buyers increasingly embrace premium features.

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 8:54 PM IST
Hyundai says sunroof adoption climbs to 57% of sales in FY26SUVs, which accounted for 68% of Hyundai’s domestic sales in FY26, continued to drive growth during the year, aided by the Creta

Sunroofs are no longer a premium feature for Indian car buyers. Sunroof-equipped models accounted for 57% of Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s sales in FY26, while automatic transmission vehicles made up more than 24%, reflecting rising demand for premium features.

“Premuimisation remains a key focus. We take pride in our continued effort to democratise premium features across models, driving higher adoption, with sunroof penetration close to 57% and automatic transmission at over 24%,” Dong Huwy Park, Whole-time Director and COO, said in the South Korean carmaker’s Annual Report 2025-26.

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SUVs, which accounted for 68% of Hyundai’s domestic sales in FY26, continued to drive growth during the year, aided by the Creta. Hyundai’s combined domestic and export sales of the Creta and Creta Electric crossed 208,000 units in FY26, making it the highest annual sales achieved by a mid-size SUV in India.

HMIL aims to maintain a strong product cadence with 26 planned launches between 2025 and 2030 across new models, full model changes, derivatives, facelifts, product enhancements and new nameplates. The roadmap includes the launch of two all-new nameplates in the SUV segment by FY27: a localised dedicated mass electric SUV and a new ICE SUV.

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“HMIL is also steadily evolving towards becoming a smart mobility solutions provider, aligned with India’s changing mobility needs, with a growing focus on SUVs in response to customer preferences and the advancement in eco-friendly powertrains and premiumization for the masses,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Motor India achieved an 83% overall localization level at the OEM level in FY26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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