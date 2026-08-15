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Civil Defence Reform: PM Modi announces modern volunteer force to tackle evolving security threats

Civil Defence Reform: PM Modi announces modern volunteer force to tackle evolving security threats

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said the proposed force would be trained in modern systems and equipped to respond to challenges both within the country and across its borders.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Civil Defence Reform: PM Modi announces modern volunteer force to tackle evolving security threatsThe civil defence system enables the Central and state governments to undertake preventive, protective and control measures before, during and after an attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced plans to establish a large, modern civil defence volunteer network, calling for greater preparedness to protect citizens from contemporary security threats and crises. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Modi said the proposed force would be trained in modern systems and equipped to respond to challenges both within the country and across its borders.

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“I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges,” Modi said.

What is Civil Defence?

India’s Civil Defence Rules, 1968, framed under the Civil Defence Act, provide a framework for protecting civilians, property and critical infrastructure during hostile attacks and other emergencies.

The civil defence system enables the Central and state governments to undertake preventive, protective and control measures before, during and after an attack. Its responsibilities include safeguarding civilians and property, minimising the impact of attacks and supporting emergency response and recovery operations.

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Modi’s announcement places greater emphasis on civilian preparedness as part of the government’s wider focus on national security, resilience and self-reliance. A modernised volunteer network could potentially play a role in helping communities respond to emergencies, including security-related incidents and other large-scale crises.

PM Modi calls for defence self-reliance

The Prime Minister also linked the need for stronger national preparedness with India’s push for greater self-reliance in defence. Earlier in his Independence Day address, Modi said the country could not remain primarily a market for international defence companies and needed to build capabilities that would allow it to become a global supplier.

“It is important for us to become self reliant in defence,” Modi said.

“When the world is thinking about itself, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We have to become global suppliers. We have to take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies,” he said.

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The remarks come as India has significantly expanded domestic defence production and exports in recent years. According to government data, domestic defence production rose to ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, compared with ₹46,000 crore in 2014.

Defence exports also reached ₹38,424 crore in FY26, reflecting the government’s push to expand India’s role in the global defence manufacturing market.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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