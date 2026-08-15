Civil Defence Reform: PM Modi announces modern volunteer force to tackle evolving security threats

What is Civil Defence?

India’s Civil Defence Rules, 1968, framed under the Civil Defence Act, provide a framework for protecting civilians, property and critical infrastructure during hostile attacks and other emergencies.

The civil defence system enables the Central and state governments to undertake preventive, protective and control measures before, during and after an attack. Its responsibilities include safeguarding civilians and property, minimising the impact of attacks and supporting emergency response and recovery operations.

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Modi’s announcement places greater emphasis on civilian preparedness as part of the government’s wider focus on national security, resilience and self-reliance. A modernised volunteer network could potentially play a role in helping communities respond to emergencies, including security-related incidents and other large-scale crises.

PM Modi calls for defence self-reliance

The Prime Minister also linked the need for stronger national preparedness with India’s push for greater self-reliance in defence. Earlier in his Independence Day address, Modi said the country could not remain primarily a market for international defence companies and needed to build capabilities that would allow it to become a global supplier.

“It is important for us to become self reliant in defence,” Modi said.

“When the world is thinking about itself, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We have to become global suppliers. We have to take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies,” he said.

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The remarks come as India has significantly expanded domestic defence production and exports in recent years. According to government data, domestic defence production rose to ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, compared with ₹46,000 crore in 2014.

Defence exports also reached ₹38,424 crore in FY26, reflecting the government’s push to expand India’s role in the global defence manufacturing market.