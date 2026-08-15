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Gold, silver price today, August 15: MCX gold falls over 0.8%; check 24K, 22K rates in major cities

Gold, silver price today, August 15: MCX gold falls over 0.8%; check 24K, 22K rates in major cities

Gold prices remained under pressure on August 15 amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty linked to the ongoing US war against Iran, with MCX gold futures falling as much as 0.8%. Silver also declined sharply, while retail gold rates across major Indian cities remained above ₹15,000 per gram for 24K gold.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 9:56 AM IST
Gold, silver price today, August 15: MCX gold falls over 0.8%; check 24K, 22K rates in major citiesOn the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery declined as much as 0.8%, or Rs 1,233, to Rs 1,52,233 by 10:22 am.

Gold, silver prices: Gold prices remained volatile on August 15 as heightened geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US war against Iran continued to influence global markets. Precious metals came under pressure after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of “never-before-seen” economic measures against Iran, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy and financial markets.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery declined as much as 0.8%, or Rs 1,233, to Rs 1,52,233 by 10:22 am. The contract later traded at Rs 1,52,415, down Rs 1,051, or 0.68%, from the previous close, according to IANS. The futures had touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,200, still lower by Rs 266, or 0.17%, from the previous close.

Silver also faced selling pressure. September silver futures fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, down Rs 2,993, or 1.27%. The contract was last quoted at Rs 2,32,880, lower by Rs 2,567, or around 1%. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,33,982 during the session.

Gold prices today: 24K, 22K and 18K rates

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Retail gold prices remained elevated despite the weakness in MCX futures. Prices vary across cities depending on local taxes, demand, logistics and other market factors.

City 24K Gold/g 22K Gold/g 18K Gold/g
Chennai ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819
Delhi ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481
Mumbai ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466
Kolkata ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466
Bangalore ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466
Hyderabad ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466
Jaipur ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481
Ahmedabad ₹15,293 ₹14,019 ₹11,471
Pune ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466
Coimbatore ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819

At the prevailing national rate, 24K gold was priced at Rs 15,288 per gram, Rs 1,52,880 per 10 grams and Rs 15,28,800 per 100 grams. The corresponding 22K rate was Rs 14,014 per gram, while 18K gold was priced at Rs 11,466 per gram.

Silver price today, August 15

Silver was quoted at Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. Unlike gold, silver prices are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial and manufacturing consumption.

Quantity Silver Rate
1 gram ₹254.90
8 grams ₹2,039.20
10 grams ₹2,549
100 grams ₹25,490
1 kilogram ₹2,54,900

Gold prices in India are influenced by international bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, domestic demand and seasonal jewellery purchases. Consequently, geopolitical developments can trigger sharp moves in both global and domestic precious-metal markets.

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Investors and jewellery buyers should therefore track international prices, currency movements and local premiums alongside MCX rates before making fresh purchases.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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