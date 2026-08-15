Gold, silver price today, August 15: MCX gold falls over 0.8%; check 24K, 22K rates in major cities

Silver also faced selling pressure. September silver futures fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, down Rs 2,993, or 1.27%. The contract was last quoted at Rs 2,32,880, lower by Rs 2,567, or around 1%. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,33,982 during the session.

Gold prices today: 24K, 22K and 18K rates

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Retail gold prices remained elevated despite the weakness in MCX futures. Prices vary across cities depending on local taxes, demand, logistics and other market factors.

City 24K Gold/g 22K Gold/g 18K Gold/g Chennai ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819 Delhi ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481 Mumbai ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Kolkata ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Bangalore ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Hyderabad ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Jaipur ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481 Ahmedabad ₹15,293 ₹14,019 ₹11,471 Pune ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Coimbatore ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819

At the prevailing national rate, 24K gold was priced at Rs 15,288 per gram, Rs 1,52,880 per 10 grams and Rs 15,28,800 per 100 grams. The corresponding 22K rate was Rs 14,014 per gram, while 18K gold was priced at Rs 11,466 per gram.

Silver price today, August 15

Silver was quoted at Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. Unlike gold, silver prices are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial and manufacturing consumption.

Quantity Silver Rate 1 gram ₹254.90 8 grams ₹2,039.20 10 grams ₹2,549 100 grams ₹25,490 1 kilogram ₹2,54,900

Gold prices in India are influenced by international bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, domestic demand and seasonal jewellery purchases. Consequently, geopolitical developments can trigger sharp moves in both global and domestic precious-metal markets.

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Investors and jewellery buyers should therefore track international prices, currency movements and local premiums alongside MCX rates before making fresh purchases.