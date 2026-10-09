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CJP protest on October 10: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations cancelled at source

CJP protest on October 10: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations cancelled at source

The move has come amid the likelihood of severe traffic congestion around the two stations, while authorities are also considering restrictions around parts of the city ahead of a proposed protest.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:15 PM IST
CJP protest on October 10: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations cancelled at sourceThe cancellations have come amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, although railway officials have not confirmed whether the demonstrations prompted the decision.
SUMMARY
  • Railway order covered services reaching the two stations between morning hours
  • Officials linked the move to severe congestion around station approaches
  • Authorities are weighing restrictions at nearly 40 Metro stations citywide

Passengers planning to travel to Delhi on October 10 may face a disrupted start to the day, with Indian Railways cancelling Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm. The move has come amid the likelihood of severe traffic congestion around the two stations, while authorities are also considering restrictions around parts of the city ahead of a proposed protest.

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According to a railway order issued on October 9, trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either of the two stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday will be cancelled at their source stations.

"All Mail/Express trains starting at source after 14:00 Hrs today, ie, 9th Oct which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on 10th October from 04:00 to 14:00 hrs be cancelled at source," the circular read. The Railways cited unexpected road traffic between the two stations as the reason for train cancellations.

MUST READ | CJP protest on Oct 10: Entry, exit at 57 Delhi metro stations likely to be shut. List of stations closed on Saturday

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Railways cancel trains bound for key Delhi stations

The cancellations have come amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, although railway officials have not confirmed whether the demonstrations prompted the decision. Passengers planning to travel to New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10 have been advised to check their train status and cancellation updates before leaving for their journey.

Metro restrictions may also be imposed

Authorities are considering restrictions or the closure of around 40 Metro stations in and around sensitive areas ahead of the proposed CJP protest. During the outfit’s protest in July, around 16 Metro stations were shut.

ALSO READ | 'They didn't seek permission in time': Delhi Police on CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

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Police deny permission for protest

Delhi Police has warned against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, saying Section 163 is in force and any unauthorised gathering would be considered illegal. Police have denied permission for a protest called by the CJP and some student organisations against the Chief Election Commissioner at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Police cited the late submission of the application and rule violations during a previous demonstration as reasons for denying permission. Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad said the application seeking permission for the protest was received on October 7, just three days before the proposed event, while such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. She also said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in New Delhi district.

Section 163 in force, says Delhi Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said protests would not be permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force, and warned that police would initiate legal action against unauthorised gatherings. “Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted—neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey told ANI.

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The DCP also urged people not to participate in the proposed demonstration and asked them to prioritise their safety and that of their families. “I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she said.

Pandey further cautioned that participating in an unauthorised protest could have long-term legal consequences, and urged those seeking to raise their concerns to follow the appropriate legal process.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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