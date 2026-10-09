CJP protest on October 10: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin stations cancelled at source

"All Mail/Express trains starting at source after 14:00 Hrs today, ie, 9th Oct which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on 10th October from 04:00 to 14:00 hrs be cancelled at source," the circular read. The Railways cited unexpected road traffic between the two stations as the reason for train cancellations.

Due to anticipated heavy road traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Stations on 10 October 2026, Train No. 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled for 09 October 2026, has been cancelled. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of this change and plan their journey accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused. — DRM Sealdah ER (@drmsdah) October 9, 2026 Train Update: 22221 CSMT - HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN Rajdhani Exp https://t.co/q2A46SNXO6 — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 9, 2026 #IndianRailways #SER https://t.co/xHeXIgQKFe — Ranchi Division (@drmrnc) October 9, 2026

MUST READ | CJP protest on Oct 10: Entry, exit at 57 Delhi metro stations likely to be shut. List of stations closed on Saturday

Advertisement

Railways cancel trains bound for key Delhi stations

The cancellations have come amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, although railway officials have not confirmed whether the demonstrations prompted the decision. Passengers planning to travel to New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10 have been advised to check their train status and cancellation updates before leaving for their journey.

Metro restrictions may also be imposed

Authorities are considering restrictions or the closure of around 40 Metro stations in and around sensitive areas ahead of the proposed CJP protest. During the outfit’s protest in July, around 16 Metro stations were shut.

ALSO READ | 'They didn't seek permission in time': Delhi Police on CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

Advertisement

Police deny permission for protest

Delhi Police has warned against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, saying Section 163 is in force and any unauthorised gathering would be considered illegal. Police have denied permission for a protest called by the CJP and some student organisations against the Chief Election Commissioner at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Police cited the late submission of the application and rule violations during a previous demonstration as reasons for denying permission. Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad said the application seeking permission for the protest was received on October 7, just three days before the proposed event, while such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. She also said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in New Delhi district.

Section 163 in force, says Delhi Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said protests would not be permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force, and warned that police would initiate legal action against unauthorised gatherings. “Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted—neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey told ANI.

Advertisement

The DCP also urged people not to participate in the proposed demonstration and asked them to prioritise their safety and that of their families. “I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she said.

Pandey further cautioned that participating in an unauthorised protest could have long-term legal consequences, and urged those seeking to raise their concerns to follow the appropriate legal process.