'They didn't seek permission in time': Delhi Police on CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

MUST READ | CJP protest on Oct 10: Entry, exit at 57 Delhi metro stations likely to be shut. List of stations closed on Saturday

Delhi Police denies permission for Jantar Mantar protest

According to Prasad, the application's timing was not in line with the rules governing protests at the venue. She said Delhi Police had therefore not cleared the protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party for Saturday at Jantar Mantar over the SIR controversy.

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She also said the outfit had not followed protest guidelines on earlier occasions. Prasad warned that legal action would be taken if the rules were violated.

Trade body seeks curbs on demonstrations in festive season

The development comes against the backdrop of demands by the Chamber of Trade and Industry for a ban on large-scale protests in Delhi's key commercial and central areas from Navratri till Diwali. The outfit has also urged the government to designate a permanent protest zone outside the city.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal called for restrictions on large gatherings at Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Lutyens' Delhi, saying repeated demonstrations and disruptions to metro services were affecting traders and customer movement.

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Goyal said the festive period, beginning with Navratri and Ramlila events on October 11, was crucial for traders, with Diwali and the wedding season following. The organisation said restrictions were needed to protect the business of around 15 lakh traders in the national capital.

According to a CTI survey, business activity in Delhi's markets has fallen by around 70 per cent over the past three days. It claimed the number of customers visiting the city from outside Delhi for shopping had declined from an estimated two to three lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000, while local footfall had dropped by more than 50 per cent.

The collective said repeated metro station closures, traffic congestion and disruptions around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place were discouraging people from visiting markets. "We fully respect the right to peaceful protest in a democracy. However, when thousands gather for demonstrations in central Delhi just before the festive season, it directly affects traders," Goyal said.

CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora said the government should issue fresh guidelines for demonstrations involving more than 1,000 people at Jantar Mantar and other prominent locations. The organisation also proposed setting up a permanent protest zone outside central Delhi, suggesting Burari or the Ramlila Maidan as possible locations.