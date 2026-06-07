'Cockroaches rocked': Prakash Raj supports CJP's Protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Veteran actor Prakash Raj on Saturday extended his support to the youth-led protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where hundreds gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

Raj expressed solidarity with the movement through a post on X after a user remarked that he was absent from the protest.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don't Miss: 'You may delete our posts but...': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar, says THIS on Sonam Wangchuk

"Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity..but couldn’t come due to impending prior work. Always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you, dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system," the actor wrote.

Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity..but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked.💪💪Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our… https://t.co/JmMz5ACxBL — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 6, 2026

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, drew a large crowd comprising school and college students as well as young professionals.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Dipke accused the government of ignoring concerns raised over examination-related issues.

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media. Still, these individuals are so shameless that, instead of taking action, they have focused on distractions like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke said.

Protesters raised slogans demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak, alleged irregularities linked to CBSE's on-screen marking system, and other examination-related lapses.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also backed the demonstration and attended the protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Wangchuk said he had spoken with Dipke and sought assurance that the movement genuinely represented the voice of Indian youth and was not influenced by "foreign forces".

Advertisement

"After speaking with him, I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country," Wangchuk said.

He added that while many participants were mobilising around issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and concerns surrounding CUET and CBSE examinations, his support stemmed from broader concerns about the country's education system.

"For the last four decades, I have been striving and fighting to bring improvements in the field of education," Wangchuk said.

Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

Abhijeet Dipke launched the Cockroach Janta Party on May 16 as a satirical digital movement following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks referring to certain individuals as "parasites" and "cockroaches".

Within hours of its launch, the platform gained widespread attention online and attracted millions of followers across social media platforms.