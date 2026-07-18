'Don't back down, this movement will only grow': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike from today

Amid tense scenes at Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday announced an indefinite hunger strike shortly after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital from the protest site, news agency PTI reported. Wangchuk was moved early on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast.

Advertisement

Abhijeet Dipke said, "I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down; this movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake... I urge everyone to come to Jantar Mantar; our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20th."

#WATCH | Delhi: Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, says, "I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down; this movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake... I urge everyone to… pic.twitter.com/iCoB6jSOHQ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

MUST READ | 'Phunsukh Wangdu wasn't based on Sonam Wangchuk': Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots, urges activist to call off fast

Advertisement

His announcement came as protests continued at Jantar Mantar, where AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish also carried on with their hunger strike after Wangchuk's hospitalisation.

Police said Wangchuk was shifted on expert medical advice and in line with directions of the Delhi High Court.

"As per high court orders and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the High Court orders, the protestors tried to create an obstruction, during which a slight commotion ensued. However, police kept maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the police said in a statement. They also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the site.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 'Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed,' says CJP's Abhijeet Dipke; doctors issue a grim warning

Following the police action, Dipke alleged that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police during what he described as a crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. Wangchuk and three AISA activists had been fasting since June 28, and their health had shown a steady decline over the last three weeks.

On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the fast began, though he had said he was determined to continue.

The Aam Aadmi Party strongly criticised the move. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly shifted instead of his demands being addressed, claimed no representative of the Centre had spoken to him during the fast, and said police used force against protesters ahead of the proposed July 20 march to Parliament. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel in civil clothes used white bedsheets to block camera views during the operation, while AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said such movements could not be ended through force or intimidation.

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court had been monitoring the matter and directed regular assessment of Wangchuk's health and medical intervention if required. AISA said protesters formed a human chain around Neha, Aameen and Manish and stopped the police from forcefully removing them, as the three continued their hunger strike at the site after Wangchuk was taken to hospital.