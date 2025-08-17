Cloudburst disaster in J&K's Kathua leaves 7 dead, 5 injured

At least seven people lost their lives and five others were injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. The tragedy comes just days after a similar disaster in Kishtwar claimed more than 60 lives earlier this week.

Officials said the cloudburst struck Jodh Ghati during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, burying several homes under rubble and floodwaters. The Jammu–Pathankot National Highway was also damaged. Five people died in the village after the sudden rush of water cut off access and damaged houses, while two others were killed in a rain-triggered landslide in Janglote.

According to PTI, rescue teams from the Army, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the affected spots. An Army helicopter airlifted 15 stranded people from Ghatti to hospitals, while Dhruv helicopters moved the injured to Pathankot in Punjab. Soldiers from the Rising Star Corps have been providing food and medical care to families caught in the disaster.

Scenes from Kathua highlighted the scale of destruction—a police station completely submerged and a railway track damaged. Officials also reported landslides in Bagard, Changda and Dilwan-Hutli villages, though no major damage was noted there. Heavy rainfall has swollen the Ujh river, which is flowing close to the danger mark.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives. An official statement from the CMO said, “Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed 4 lives and left many injured. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also shared his condolences and said he has been in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing relief efforts. Posting on X, he wrote, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. Briefed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police & administration.”

He added, “I have directed the Senior Civil & Police Officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of those injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after speaking to the LG and the Chief Minister, wrote on X: “Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K.”

Meanwhile, in Kishtwar, hundreds of people remain missing after flash floods swept through the Machail Mata Yatra route to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi earlier this week. Many are feared trapped under debris. So far, 167 injured people have been rescued, with 38 in serious condition. The floods flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen for pilgrims, and a security outpost.