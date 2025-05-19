CM Vishnu Deo Sai honours martyrs' families during 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jashpur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes during a solemn ‘Tiranga Yatra’ held at Charaidand village in Duldula development block, Jashpur district, on May 17. The event, held to commemorate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, saw an outpouring of emotion and patriotism as families of martyrs were honoured in a heartfelt ceremony at the village’s Shiva temple.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister personally felicitated several martyr families, presenting them with shawls and shriphal as a mark of respect for their immense sacrifice. Among those honoured were Smt Rozalia Tirkey, wife of martyred soldier L.K. Tirkey from Bagicha; Smt Nirmala Kerketta, wife of Emanuel Kerketta; Smt Alma Lakra, wife of Alexander Lakra; Smt Emaliya Ekka, wife of Prabhu Prakash; Shri Ailin Lakra, family member of Sunit Larda; and Kanti Lakra, family member of H.C. Elisius Lakra. Ex-servicemen and family members of other deceased soldiers, including late Rajnish Bada and late Fabianos Lakra, were also recognised.

Speaking at the event, CM Sai said, “Honouring the families of our brave martyrs is a small gesture compared to their immense sacrifice. Their courage and dedication to the country are deeply respected by every citizen.”

Advertisement

In a bid to strengthen the message of unity and national pride, the Chief Minister also launched a district-wide signature campaign during the rally. Citizens turned out in large numbers to support the initiative, signing in solidarity with the Indian Army’s actions in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and reinforcing the ideals of national integrity.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including MLA Smt Raymuni Bhagat, Municipal Council President Shri Arvind Bhagat, Zila Panchayat President Shri Salik Sai, Zila Panchayat Vice President Shri Shaurya Pratap Singh Judev, and officials from across the Surguja division. Top administrative and police officers, including Commissioner Shri Narendra Kumar Dugga, IG Shri Deepak Jha, Collector Shri Rohit Vyas, and SSP Shri Shashi Mohan Singh, were also present, alongside panchayat members, municipal representatives, children, and local residents.

Advertisement

The Tiranga Yatra served as both a tribute to the nation’s martyrs and a reaffirmation of collective resolve to stand by the armed forces in times of national challenge.