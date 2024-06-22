CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, other cities from June 22

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is increased by one rupee in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), effective from 6 am on Saturday. This price hike is also being observed in several cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

In New Delhi, CNG will now cost Rs 75.09 per kg, up from the previous rate of Rs 74.09. In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the price has increased to Rs 79.70 per kg from Rs 78.70 per kg.

However, there has been no change in CNG prices in Gurugram, Karnal, and Kaithal.

In Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, CNG prices have also increased by one rupee. The new price is Rs 82.94 per kg, up from Rs 81.94 per kg.

CNG prices have also increased in Rewari, Haryana, as well as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. In Rewari, CNG will now cost Rs 79.70 per kg, up from Rs 78.70 per kg. In Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, the price has risen from Rs 79.08 to Rs 80.08 per kg.