 Cold wave in North India: Temp to dip 2 degree Celsius, says IMD; rain predicted in Delhi, AQI improves to ‘very poor’ 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fall in temperature by about 2 degree Celsius today and tomorrow, before a gradual rise of 2-3 degree Celsius in Northwest India. It added that certain pockets, including Delhi, are expected to witness cold days in the coming days. Delhi recorded a temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius on Thursday.

On Christmas, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius, which is two notches above the season’s average, and a minimum temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius, which is 1.5 notches above normal.

As per the weather department, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab regions are expected to witness cold day conditions on December 27 and 28, whereas, Rajasthan is expected to witness similar conditions on December 27 and 28.

The IMD issued a cold wave alert for isolated pockets in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on December 26.

Dense fog conditions are also likely to prevail in the late night and early morning hours in pockets of Himachal Pradesh on December 26 and 29, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on December 26 and from December 28-31, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya on December 26, and Rajasthan during December 28-31.

DELHI WEATHER

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with possibility of very light to light rain towards evening on December 26. It also anticipated moderate fog/smod in the morning, and shallow fog at night.

On December 27 and 28, the IMD predicted generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rain, as well as moderate to dense fog across parts of the national capital.

DELHI POLLUTION

The air quality index in the national capital improved to ‘very poor’ category at 342 from the severe category it had recorded earlier this week. An AQI of between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor’, while AQI above 400 is categorised as ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’.