Coldplay announces additional tickets for Ahmedabad concerts on January 25 & 26: Sale starts at 5 pm

Similar to the booking for their previous concerts, the ticket sales will utilise a virtual queue system, with fans assigned queue positions via an Automated Queue Randomisation System

Coldplay has announced the release of additional tickets for their much-anticipated concerts concert in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadius, set for January 25 and 26, 2025, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour - India. The tickets will be available exclusively on the BookMyShow app starting today, January 15, at 6 PM IST.

In response to high demand, fans are encouraged to log in early and brace for possible virtual queues. To facilitate a fair ticketing process, BookMyShow has introduced a waiting room feature that will open one hour before ticket sales begin at 6 PM.

It's important to understand that entering the waiting room does not guarantee a ticket or a better position in the queue. All participants will receive a randomly assigned spot when ticket sales begin. Once fans reach the seat selection page, they will have a limited time of four minutes to complete their booking, with each user allowed to purchase a maximum of four tickets.

To avoid scams and unauthorized sales, fans are strongly advised to purchase tickets only through official channels. BookMyShow has warned against buying tickets from unofficial sources.

Coldplay's upcoming show in Ahmedabad follows their previously announced performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.

This will be Coldplay's first performance in India since 2016, and excitement is building around the show. The band is known for their spectacular live performances, featuring stunning light displays, fireworks, and a setlist that includes songs from their latest album, Music of the Spheres, alongside new singles from their upcoming project, Moon Music, and beloved classics from their extensive discography.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards to their name, including Song of the Year for "Viva la Vida," Coldplay continues to be a powerful force in the music industry, captivating audiences across the globe.
 

Published on: Jan 15, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
