Coldplay concert: Will BookMyShow cancel unethically-sold tickets? Here’s what we know

Coldplay concert in Mumbai: BookMyShow that’s caught in the eye of the storm over the ticketing for British band Coldplay's performance in Mumbai, has lodged a formal complaint against digital platforms selling tickets to the concert. BookMyShow had exclusive rights to sell tickets to the band’s India tour.

A spokesperson of the ticketing platform said that unethically sold tickets for the Coldplay concert could also be cancelled.

A BookMyShow spokesperson said that the platform has filed an FIR on October 2 “against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India”. This is after an initial complaint was filed by BookMyShow proactively with Mumbai Police on September 23 – before any formal complaint was raised against them, said the spokesperson.

“BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms," said the spokesperson.

"We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets for this tour across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation,” said the spokesperson, adding that they are monitoring instances of ticket reselling through black market channels, and will continue to share relevant information with the authorities.

“BookMyShow is assessing the potential cancellation of such tickets that are being sold- unethically," the spokesperson said.

BookMyShow condemns and opposes ticket reselling, said the spokesperson, adding that their stance on the same has not changed and remains clear. The spokesperson pointed out that ticket reselling is punishable by law in India, and that it has no association with any unauthorised ticket selling/reselling platforms or third party entities.

The spokesperson’s statement comes amid rising concerns about the Coldplay concert and whether it would be cancelled amid the legal troubles. Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that the show will happen as planned.

“We would also like to clarify that Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India will proceed as planned. Reports contrary to this are factually incorrect,” said the spokesperson, adding that BookMyShow wants to ensure fans get a fair chance to secure the tickets and hence had capped it at four purchases per user.

Coldplay is scheduled to play in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, as part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour. The tickets that initially ranged at Rs 2,500-35,000, were being sold for as much as Rs 3 lakh or higher on platforms such as Viagogo.