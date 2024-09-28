Bought a Coldplay ticket from an unauthorized seller? It could be fake, and you could face legal trouble

If you bought tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concert in Mumbai from an unauthorized seller, you might be in for more than just disappointment. Not only could your ticket be invalid, but you might also face legal trouble.

BookMyShow has taken serious action against ticket scalping for Coldplay’s highly anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.



A spokesperson for the company confirmed, "It came to our notice that unauthorized platforms have been listing tickets both before and after the official sale." The company emphasized its lack of association with reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg, or any other third-party individuals.

Related Articles

BookMyShow condemned these practices, warning fans that purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources carries significant risks.



“We have not only filed a complaint with the police authorities but are also proactively working with them to provide complete support in the investigation of this matter in any manner that may be required," the spokesperson stated. "To our consumers, we would like to reiterate that any tickets bought from unauthorized sources will be at their own risk and may likely be invalid or fake tickets."

Despite efforts to curb scalping, tickets have been sold on the black market for up to ₹1 lakh, while official prices range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000. BookMyShow reiterated that scalping is punishable by law in India and that they continue to cooperate fully with authorities to address the issue.

Coldplay is set to return to India for the first time since 2016, performing in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, with a third show added on January 21 due to overwhelming demand. When tickets went on sale on September 22, over 13 million fans logged in to secure their spot. BookMyShow implemented a queueing system to manage the demand, but many fans faced delays and frustration due to the overwhelming response.

The spokesperson explained, “At BookMyShow, we’ve worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping it at four tickets per user across all shows, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides, and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels.”