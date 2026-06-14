Colonial-era out: Indian army introduces bandi jacket in new uniform rules

The Indian Army has introduced sweeping changes to its dress regulations, removing several colonial-era traditions and symbols while bringing in elements that reflect India's own identity and military ethos.

The changes are part of the newly issued Army Uniforms-2026 Pamphlet, a 174-page manual that standardises dress regulations across the force and outlines what the Army calls a gradual shift away from colonial-era practices, terminology and accoutrements.

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Bandi jacket introduced in formal dress

One of the key changes is the introduction of the indigenous Bandi jacket as part of formal civil attire for officers.

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The closed-neck jacket can be worn over a full-sleeved shirt with matching formal trousers and closed footwear. The Army says the move is aimed at bringing a distinctly Indian element into formal dress.

The rationale behind the changes is outlined in a chapter titled "Indigenisation and Alignment with National Ethos." The manual states, "In keeping with the nation's sentiments and evolving sovereign identity, a number of deliberate refinements have been incorporated in this edition of Army Uniforms Pamphlet."

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Swords no longer mandatory

The Army has also made a significant change to ceremonial practices by ending the mandatory carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers during parades.

According to the new regulations, swords will now be carried only by parade commanders, contingent commanders and designated personnel during major ceremonial occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Army Day parades and Guards of Honour.

The regulations clearly state: "Reviewing Officers will not carry sword on parade."

The manual also removes the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6 and discontinues the use of colonial-era terminology such as "Royal".

Move away from colonial-rea symbols

The document states: "These measures, reflected at appropriate places across this Pamphlet and further listed herein, include the introduction of the Bandi Jacket as part of civil formal dress, removal of the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6, the stipulation that sword carriage by Reviewing Officer is optional and discontinuation of archaic terminology such as 'Royal'."

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The Army says the reforms are intended to modernise dress regulations while preserving military traditions.

"Collectively, these refinements represent a progressive review of residual colonial-era vestiges while preserving the dignity, functionality and enduring traditions of the Indian Army," the manual notes.

The foreword to the document adds that the 2026 edition "reflects a considered step towards aligning our dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos through the progressive removal of residual colonial-era practices, accoutrements and terminology."

New winter battle jacket by 2029

Apart from symbolic changes, the Army has introduced a new winter working dress featuring a Battle Jacket.

The Battle Jacket will gradually replace the existing jersey-based winter uniform, known as Dress 3A, by June 2029. The transition will take place over three years and the jacket will become the standard winter outerwear for all ranks.

New rules on appearance and conduct

The manual also lays down detailed guidelines on personal appearance and conduct in uniform.

It prohibits radical hairstyles, unauthorised beards, visible electronic gadgets, tattoos, body piercings and cosmetic make-up while in uniform.

Army personnel are also barred from wearing uniform at political, religious or protest gatherings, weddings, private parties and paid media appearances without authorisation.

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Describing the broader objective of the reforms, the manual states that the Army Uniforms Pamphlet 2026 represents "a deliberate and balanced progression towards standardisation, simplification and modernisation of dress regulations in keeping with the evolving ethos of the Indian Army."

Part of a larger de-colonisation drive

The latest changes are part of a wider effort by the Indian Army to move away from colonial-era legacies.

Earlier this year, the Army renamed 246 roads, buildings and facilities across military establishments to honour Indian war heroes, gallantry award winners and distinguished military leaders.

According to Army officials, the exercise covered 124 roads, 77 colonies, 27 buildings and other military facilities, and 18 miscellaneous facilities, including parks, training areas, sports grounds, gates and helipads.

Officials said the initiative reflects a commitment to honouring India's military heroes and strengthening an institutional identity rooted in Indian history and traditions.

Roads and buildings renamed after Indian heroes

Several British-era names have already been replaced across cantonments.

In Delhi Cantonment, Kirby Place has been renamed Kenuguruse Vihar, while Mall Road is now Arun Khetrapal Marg.

In Ambala Cantonment, Patterson Road Quarters has become Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave, while New Horn Line in Mathura Cantonment has been renamed Abdul Hamid Lines.

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Other changes include Queens Line Road in Jaipur Cantonment becoming Sundar Singh Marg, New Birdwood Line in Bareilly Cantonment being renamed Thimayya Colony, and Malcolm Lines in Mhow Cantonment becoming Piru Singh Lines.

At the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Colins Block and Kingsway Block have been renamed Nubra Block and Kargil Block, respectively.

In Kolkata, Fort William has been renamed Vijay Durg, while the sports complex at Rangapahar Military Station is now known as Laishram Jyotin Singh Sports Complex. At Zakhama Military Station, Spear Lake Marg has been renamed Hangpan Dada Marg.

Colonial-era Practices removed earlier

The Army's effort to shed colonial-era traditions began before the latest uniform reforms.

On February 24, 2023, it discontinued several long-standing practices, including the use of horse-driven buggies at functions, ceremonial pull-out events during retirements and pipe bands during dinners.

The Army says these initiatives are aimed at ensuring that the spaces where soldiers and their families live, train and serve reflect India's own heroes, values and military legacy.

(With inputs from ANI)