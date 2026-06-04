'Youngster nahi karega toh...': Former Lt Gen KJS Dhillon backs Army Captain over proposal row

Lieutenant General (Retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has come out in support of Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, the Army Aviation officer whose proposal to his fiancée beside a military helicopter sparked a social media debate. As questions were raised about military decorum, protocol and security, the former Northern Army Commander dismissed concerns of a security breach and defended the young officer's gesture as a natural expression of love.

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Captain Bharat Bhardwaj recently went viral after proposing to his fiancée, Aarushi, following his graduation from the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik. The video showed the officer leading her towards a stationary Cheetah helicopter before going down on one knee and presenting a ring.

While many online celebrated the moment, others questioned whether the proposal was appropriate given its military setting and the presence of Army equipment. Reports later suggested that the Army had taken cognisance of the viral video and could seek an explanation from the officer over a possible breach of protocol.

Responding to the criticism, Dhillon wrote on X, "In the Army we say 'Youngster nahi karega, toh kaun karega'."

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You want the young officer to sacrifice his life for the love of the Nation, but you don’t want him to express his love for his fiancée.



In the Army we say ‘Youngster nahi karega, toh kaun karega’.



If you can not find a fault in his professional capabilities, don’t do this… pic.twitter.com/FS0G2USjiU — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@TinyDhillon) June 4, 2026

He also rejected suggestions that the proposal amounted to a security lapse.

"Military equipment has been on display during many 'Know your Army' exhibitions around the country. The students and non-military personnel have clicked photos with it, showing pride and love for the Army. So, please don't bring in the national security angle into this," he said.

"Let the young soldier do his national duty with pride and honour," he added.

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Speaking to ANI, Dhillon argued that expressing love does not take away from an officer's professionalism or commitment to duty.

"If he expresses love on social media or otherwise, it doesn't diminish discipline; it just shows a young spirit," he said.

His remarks come amid an ongoing online debate over where military protocol ends and personal expression begins. The Indian Army has not issued any public statement on the matter so far.