Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination rejected from Varanasi: Sources

Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat has been rejected, sources told India Today on Wednesday. The nomination was rejected as Shyam Rangeela had not submitted an affidavit, sources said.

आप सबकी शुभकामनाओं और सहयोग से मुझे ताक़त मिली, आज देर से ही सही, नामांकन हो गया 🙏🏽

सभी दस्तावेज और प्रक्रिया के साथ अन्य आ रही बाधाओं को पार करके हम अब वाराणसी के लोगों का ऑप्शन बनने की दहलीज़ पर है,

अभी बस दो तीन दिन का और इंतज़ार, चिन्ह आ जाये , लड़ेंगे पूरे दम से, आप सबके… pic.twitter.com/A1nqueq11H May 14, 2024

This comes a day after Rangeela filed his nomination from Varanasi. In a tweet, he said: "After completing all the documentation, and procedures and overcoming other hurdles, we are now on the verge of becoming an option for the people of Varanasi, Just wait for two-three more days, let the symbol arrive, we will fight with full strength, with your support."

Rangeela had earlier claimed that he was barred from filing his nomination papers. Despite attempts to file his papers since May 10, Rangeela alleged he was denied entry to the district magistrate's office on the day the Prime Minister filed his nomination. He also said that he was not taking any team from Sriganganagar to contest the elections in Varanasi.

Shyam Rangeela also claimed that he had received several phone calls from Varanasi and people were willing to join him. "Winning or losing is a different matter, but I will contest the elections against the Prime Minister at any cost. I am not contesting elections to become famous, I am already very famous among the public."

Congress' Surendra Rajput claimed that Rangeela was not getting nomination papers from the administration. "Everyone is free to file a nomination including PM Modi. However, other people are not allowed to file their nominations from the constituency. A YouTuber named Rangeela, who wished to file a nomination from Varanasi, isn’t getting nomination papers from the administration," he said.

Congress candidate Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's Athar Ali Lari are up against PM Modi in Varanasi.