India's wealth explosion: $2 trillion opportunity banks can't afford to miss

The global wealth map is being redrawn, and India is emerging as one of its biggest winners. According to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) latest report, emerging markets are expected to add nearly $12 trillion in financial wealth by 2030, accounting for about 10% of global wealth growth.

India alone is projected to contribute more than $2 trillion, making it the single largest driver of wealth creation among emerging economies.

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The shift reflects rising incomes, expanding middle classes, growing financial participation, and deeper capital markets across the developing world. But nowhere is the opportunity larger than in India.

BCG estimates India will add about $2.37 trillion in financial wealth between 2025 and 2030 — more than double the projected increase in Brazil, the second-largest contributor at $1.08 trillion. Mexico follows at $550 billion, while Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia and South Africa trail behind.

More wealthy Indians, more millionaires

India is also expected to post one of the fastest growth rates among major emerging economies, with financial wealth expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% through 2030.

Strong GDP growth, rising household savings, increasing formalisation and greater participation in financial markets are creating a new generation of affluent investors. Unlike previous wealth cycles concentrated in metropolitan centres, growth is increasingly spreading to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

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The affluent-and-above segment — individuals holding more than $250,000 in financial assets — is forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 8% across emerging markets, creating more than one million new dollar millionaires by 2030.

India is expected to account for a significant share of this expansion as entrepreneurship, startup wealth creation, professional incomes and equity market participation continue to rise. The result is a rapidly expanding pool of investors seeking more sophisticated financial products and advice.

Biggest opportunity lies below the ultra-rich

BCG argues that the most attractive market is not the ultra-wealthy but the affluent and emerging high-net-worth (HNW) segment — individuals with investable assets between $250,000 and $5 million.

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This group is growing rapidly yet remains underserved.

Many have moved beyond traditional savings and fixed deposits but do not qualify for the highly personalised services reserved by global private banks for clients with more than $5 million in assets. At the same time, international wealth managers are increasingly focusing on larger clients as compliance costs and regulatory complexity rise.

That leaves a widening gap in the market — one that India’s expanding affluent class is helping create.

Wealth management hasn't kept pace

Despite rapid wealth creation, India's wealth management ecosystem remains less mature than the opportunity before it.

BCG's analysis places India in a rare position: a high-growth market with only moderate financial-market maturity. In other words, the country offers both scale and significant room for development.

While mutual funds, equities and digital investment platforms have expanded rapidly, a large share of household wealth remains tied up in deposits, gold and real estate. Access to sophisticated investment products, holistic advice and diversified portfolio solutions remains uneven.

As investors become more financially sophisticated, demand for professional wealth management is expected to rise sharply.

Major opportunity for Indian banks

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The report also highlights a significant opportunity for retail banks.

Most leading banks already control the bulk of customer deposits, have extensive branch networks and enjoy strong customer relationships. Yet many have failed to translate these advantages into robust wealth-management businesses.

Premium banking offerings often focus on priority service, credit cards and lifestyle benefits rather than investment planning and portfolio management.

BCG believes this is a missed opportunity. Affluent and HNW clients typically make up less than 10% of a bank's customer base but account for 40-50% of deposits. Capturing a greater share of their investment assets could boost fee income by more than 50% over five years while improving returns without requiring significant additional capital.