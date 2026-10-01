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New RBI FD rules from Oct 1: Who will see changes and why most retail FD holders need not worry

New RBI FD rules from Oct 1: Who will see changes and why most retail FD holders need not worry

Customers planning to invest or renew a large fixed deposit will need to check the applicable rate more carefully from October 1. Here’s what the new RBI framework says.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 5:15 AM IST
New RBI FD rules from Oct 1: Who will see changes and why most retail FD holders need not worryFD Rules Change From Oct 1: The new framework is aimed at making bulk FD pricing more transparent.

New Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules for fixed deposits will come into effect from October 1, 2026. However, the changes are mainly aimed at bulk deposits of ₹3 crore and above and will not introduce a new interest-rate regime for most retail FD customers.

The revised framework focuses on greater transparency in the pricing and disclosure of bulk fixed deposits. The RBI issued the amended directions on July 30, with banks required to implement them from October 1.

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Daily disclosure of bulk FD rates

Under the new rules, banks will have to publish the interest rates applicable to bulk deposits on their websites on every working day. The rates must be displayed by 10 am, with a 10-minute window allowed for updates.

This will enable large depositors to check the applicable rate before placing or renewing a fixed deposit. Banks will also be required to honour the rate disclosed in advance for eligible deposits.

The measure is intended to make bulk-deposit pricing more transparent and reduce uncertainty for customers negotiating large deposits.

Same rate across branches

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The revised rules also require banks to offer uniform interest rates for similar bulk deposits accepted on the same day. This means a depositor should not receive a different rate merely because the deposit was booked at another branch or through a different banking channel, subject to the exceptions permitted under the RBI framework.

The requirement is expected to improve consistency and make it easier for customers to compare offers before committing large sums.

Who will be affected?

The changes apply primarily to a single fixed or term deposit of ₹3 crore or more with a scheduled commercial bank. They are therefore more relevant to high-net-worth individuals, companies, trusts, institutions and other large depositors.

For ordinary retail customers with FDs below ₹3 crore, the rules do not create a major change in interest rates. The rate on a normal FD will continue to depend on the bank’s prevailing deposit-rate schedule, tenure, customer category and other applicable terms.

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Existing FDs will not reset automatically

Customers with an existing fixed deposit do not need to assume that their interest rate will change from October 1. Deposits already booked will continue under the terms applicable when they are opened.

DO CHECKOUT: Bank holidays in October 2026: Check state-wise closures before visiting your branch

The new rules also do not automatically revise the interest rate on a running FD. Customers considering renewal of a deposit of ₹3 crore or more should check the bank’s website for the published rate before completing the transaction.

For retail FD holders, the key takeaway is that October 1 brings a change in transparency for bulk deposits—not an automatic change in the returns on existing or regular fixed deposits.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 5:15 AM IST
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