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Big news for commercial petrol, diesel buyers: India lifts emergency curbs on retail sales from July 1 

Big news for commercial petrol, diesel buyers: India lifts emergency curbs on retail sales from July 1 

Driven by escalating conflict in the West Asia that threatened global supply chains and raised fears of domestic shortages, the government had barred commercial users from buying fuel at retail stations and capped individual diesel purchases at 200 liters per day per customer or vehicle. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026 7:27 PM IST
Big news for commercial petrol, diesel buyers: India lifts emergency curbs on retail sales from July 1 The emergency intervention was originally triggered by a massive price disparity between retail fuel stations and bulk supply points.

India will lift all emergency restrictions on the retail sale of petrol and diesel to commercial buyers starting July 1, rolling back measures introduced just last month to protect the domestic fuel network from global energy trade disruptions. 

The sudden policy pivot unwinds a series of strict rationing measures implemented in June. Driven by escalating conflict in the West Asia that threatened global supply chains and raised fears of domestic shortages, the government had barred commercial users from buying fuel at retail stations and capped individual diesel purchases at 200 liters per day per customer or vehicle. 

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The emergency intervention was originally triggered by a massive price disparity between retail fuel stations and bulk supply points. As geopolitical tensions flared, bulk diesel prices soared to nearly Rs 40 per litre more than retail prices. This huge arbitrage prompted commercial transport operators, trucking lines, and industrial consumers to abandon bulk purchase networks and flood public retail pumps instead. 

The resulting surge in retail demand heavily strained state-run fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — which collectively operate roughly 90% of India’s 100,000-plus fuel stations. While private fuel retailers, who priced their products closer to volatile market rates, saw sales plummet, state-run stations faced intense supply pressures and localized shortages. 

By lifting these temporary curbs, the government has signaled that domestic fuel inventories have fully stabilized and the emergency intervention is no longer required to ensure equitable distribution, prevent hoarding, or maintain fair market prices. 

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 7:25 PM IST
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