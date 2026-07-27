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Sterlite Technologies: What every investor should know about the stock post Q1 earnings 

Sterlite Technologies: What every investor should know about the stock post Q1 earnings 

Sterlite Technologies shares hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 620.90 today, a new high for the global tech player. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,310 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 12:01 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies: What every investor should know about the stock post Q1 earnings Sterlite Technologies stock is trading above its 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages,
SUMMARY
  • Q1 revenue rose 33% QoQ to Rs 1910 crore, EBITDA up 97% QoQ.
  • Order book surged 155% QoQ to Rs 18,600 crore; firm is net debt-free.
  • CLSA upgraded stock to outperform with Rs 950 price target amid strong AI infrastructure demand.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies-optical and digital technology company- hit upper circuit of 5% in early deals today after the firm reported a stellar set of earnings for the June 2026 quarter. The Q1 earnings prompted global brokerage CLSA to upgrade the stock to outperform with a price target of Rs 950. 

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Sterlite Technologies shares rose 5% to Rs 592.45 against the previous close of Rs 564.25. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,292 crore. 

Sterlite Technologies shares are trading above their 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which signals a strong uptrend. The stock has a beta of 1.39, indicating high volatility in a year.

Amid the robust rally, global brokerage CLSA  said Q1 revenue at Rs 1910 crore, up 33% QoQ/87% YoY, was 20% above the brokerage's estimate. Sterlite Technologies EBITDA came at at Rs 385 crore rising 97% QoQ/192% YoY as margin expanded to 20%, also led by US’s tariff reset.

The brokerage further said that Sterlite Technologies order book rose 155% QoQ to Rs 18,600 crore and growth outlook is strong

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The brokerage also was positive on Sterlite Technologies' recent QIP fundraising of Rs 1500 crore.

The firm logged a record order book of Rs 18,618 cr. EBITDA and PAT also rose to a record Rs 397 Cr and Rs 197 Cr respectively

The company said it achieved ‘net debt-free’ balance sheet. 

“Q1 FY’27 has been the strongest quarter in STL’s history. Our highest-ever revenue and profitability reflect the strength of our AI-ready digital infrastructure portfolio and the trust hyperscalers and telecom operators are placing in us,” said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. “The rapid scale-up in our Data Center business, shows how decisively we’ve aligned with the AI infrastructure buildout. With a record order book and customer trust, we expect to continue delivering innovative, reliable solutions that propel our customers’ growth.”

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Sterlite Technologies is a global technology company. The company is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems (OSS)/business support system (BSS) software solutions. It operates in six continents and more than 100 countries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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