Google confirms Pixel 11 price hike, says Android to use less RAM

Google is launching its new generation Pixel phones on August 12, 2026, challenging several flagship models in the market. However, amid smartphone price hikes, there is anticipation around Google increasing the price for Pixel 11 series models. According to 9to5Google, Google’s Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, confirmed price hikes for Pixel phones.

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It was highlighted that Google's Made by Google hardware has been affected by a “severe, supplier-driven RAM memory crisis.” Barkat also revealed that Google is facing the same problem as other consumer technology companies amid rising costs of components. He described the current situation as unprecedented, saying the industry has never seen memory prices increase this much before.

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He also cited Morgan Stanley data showing that in 2025, 1 GB of RAM cost about $2.80, and now the same 1GB costs around $12, showcasing more than a fourfold increase. He highlighted that Google has shielded its consumers from supply chain disruptions and rising component costs “for as long as possible.” Now, it claims that Google can no longer absorb the growing expenses.

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Google Pixel 11 series price hike

Google says that the entire Pixel family will see price “adjustments,” which may include the upcoming Pixel 11 models as well as other Pixel products, such as the Pixel Watch. The company says that the price adjustment will be “rolled out dynamically to match supply realities.”

Despite price hikes, Barkat revealed that Pixel phones will be launched with promotions, trade-in offers, and bundled perks like Google One. In addition, it will continue to deliver “premium experiences at an accessible value.”

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Reports suggest that the Google Pixel 11 Pro model will likely be launched with 12GB of RAM, instead of 16GB. In addition, it is expected to get a $100 price hike. Similar price hikes may be applied to Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

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Apart from the upcoming Pixel 11 phones, Google is also said to increase prices of “in-market Pixel phones.” However, the company did not specify which existing models would see price changes, but it is expected that this could include the Pixel 10a, considering it's a new model and has plenty of its sales cycle remaining.

