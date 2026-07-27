BT Explainer | PVR Inox shares: Analysts bet big on Odyssey, Ramayana, Avengers & others post solid Q1

PVR Inox target price: Domestic brokerage firms continue to remain positive on PVR Inox (merged entity of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd) shares post its quarterly earnings for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 (Q1FY26). The company returned to profitability, generated positive free cash flow and strengthened its balance sheet ahead of one of the strongest movie release pipelines in recent years.

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PVR Inox delivered a strong performance in Q1, with revenue and margins exceeding expectations led by broad-based box office growth across Hindi, regional and Hollywood films. Analysts believe a robust content pipeline, improving occupancy, a net cash balance sheet and a lower-capex, asset-light strategy strengthen medium-term earnings visibility.

They also expect stronger free cash flows, while advertising recovery and sustained content performance remain the key triggers for further growth. Overall, analysts remain positive on the company's long-term outlook, citing healthy financial flexibility and improving operating leverage.



PVR Inox Q1 results

PVR Inox returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 56.5 crore in the June 2026 quarter, against a net loss of Rs 54.5 crore on the year ago period. Revenue from operations increased 12 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 1,642.3 crore, while Ebitda surged 90 per cent YoY to Rs 229.6 crore for the reported quarter.

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It reported a footfall of 36.6 million, up 8 per cent YoY, while average ticket price increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 273. The company turned net cash positive with a surplus of Rs 80.7 crore as of June 30, 2026. It operated 1,779 screens across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka as of the reported period.



Upcoming movies

A strong pipeline of high-quality content is expected to remain the key driver of admissions and box office collections. Upcoming releases such as Toxic, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mirzapur: The Movie, Eetha, Drishyam 3, Ramayana, King, Avengers: Doomsday, and Digger are expected to support performance, provide healthy visibility for sustained box office momentum.



What PVR Inox Management said

The overall trajectory of the theatrical business remains optimistic for the second half of the year. The momentum witnessed over the past few months has reaffirmed the enduring appeal of the theatrical experience. Audiences continue to engage with compelling stories across languages and genres while premium formats and immersive cinema experiences continue to drive incremental demand, said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director at PVR Inox.

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"The upcoming release calendar is among the strongest we have seen in recent years. The mega movie pipeline brings together Indian tentpole releases and global blockbusters. This diverse slate is expected to attract audiences across demographics and sustain footfalls over an extended period, rather than being driven by just one or two marquee titles," he added.



PVR Inox shares performance

Extending the post result rally, shares of PVR Inox extended its gains on Monday, rising 6.25 per cent to Rs 1,130, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 11,000 crore. The stock has gained nearly 14 per cent in last two sessions. It is just 10 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,249, hit in October 2025.



PVR Inox: Outlook and price targets

Q1 beat estimates on both growth and margins, led by broad-based box office traction across Hindi, regional and Hollywood content rather than a single blockbuster, a healthier construct than prior cycles. The FY27 content pipeline is robust across languages, underpinning our expectation of occupancy sustaining at 23-25 per cent in the near term, said Elara Capital.

The balance sheet has turned net cash at Rs 80.7 crore (net debt of Rs 162 crore at FY26-end), with capex guided lower at Rs 350 crore on a higher FOCO and asset-light mix; we estimate FY27E-29E FCFF of Rs 450 crore, implying FCF-to-EBITDA conversion of 50 per cent. Factoring in Q1, we raise revenue and EBITDA estimates by 2.5 per cent each in FY28E-29E," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,350.

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The more durable takeaway from 1Q is not the margin print but the shape of the box office behind it. Industry GBOC grew 20 per cent YoY without a single Rs 500 crore film, with the Rs 200-500 crore band moving from 7-17 per cent of collections. A broader, less lumpy release mix is what stabilises weekday occupancy and de-risks the fixed cost base, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

"We retain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,400 (10 times Jun-28E EV/ EBITDA, pre-Ind AS 116). The re-rating trigger is no longer the balance sheet — it is evidence that advertising inflects and that the net cash is deployed at a return above the cost of capital," it added, citing ad-income remains the swing factor for FY27.

PVR Inox turned net cash positive by Q1FY27. Despite a modest occupancy of 25.3 per cent, PAT was Rs 56.5 crore, highlighting the uplift from lower interest outgo. The healthy cash position and a leaner capex model could offer management complete flexibility to fund the 100-screen FY27 pipeline without added leverage, said ICICI Securities.

"This improves medium-term volume growth visibility. The product pipeline for Q2 is robust, and Q3 could well be the strongest quarter yet for PVR. We believe PVR’s momentum is likely to strengthen," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 1,500 on the stock suggesting a more than 41 per cent upside potential in the counter.