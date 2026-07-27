Confusion over Two E20 Janta Parties on social media: Which one is actually real?

Must read: On Cockroach Janta Party's lines, now E20 Janta Party demands choice of 100% petrol

Which E20 Janta Party is real?

One of the E20 Janta Party accounts, with X handle ‘@E20Party’ has over 54,000 followers, whereas its Instagram page has nearly 3 Lakh followers, significantly gaining traction. The page says “E20 Janta Party Fighting for every citizen’s right to buy 100% pure petrol.”

Its X account was originally formed in 2024, and since then the account has gone through 3 username changes, with the latest being in July 2026. On the other hand, its Instagram account was newly created in July 2026, showcasing rapid growth in its motive.

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Whereas, there is another verified account on X which goes by the name “E20 Janta Party,” and its X handle username is “@E20JantaParty_”. This account was formed in 2021, and the account username has been changed over 51 times, making it look suspicious. However, its motive focuses on “Voice of the People,” and it does not specially focuses on the E20 petrol issue.

On the other hand, @E20JantaParty_ goes by the name “e20jantapartyofficial” on Instagram and has nearly 1400 followers. The page was formed in 2022.

Therefore, for people tracking the E20 fuel choice debate, @E20Party aligns directly with the dedicated 100% petrol campaign, while secondary accounts like @E20JantaParty_ display generic focus and a frequent rebranding history.