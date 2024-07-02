'Congress became a parasite for its allies in these polls': PM Modi's sharp jibe in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha. This was as the Opposition organised protests and poured into the House Well to demand justice for Manipur.

In his fiery response, PM Modi attacked Congress by calling it a parasite and for having parasitic tendencies.

“Congress became a parasitic party in these polls; its allies are behind its victory in most of the 99 seats it won,” said PM Modi.

"The Congress in 2024 has tendencies similar to parasites, and a parasite is an organism that feeds on the organism it lives on. Additionally, Congress destroys the votes of the party it allies with and gains an advantage at the expense of its partner. I'm basing this on actual information."

Moreover, during his participation in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi highlighted that the nation had voted for the NDA due to its uncompromising stance against corruption. He outlined the agenda for his third term, aiming for a 'Developed India' by 2047, pledging his commitment to work tirelessly towards this goal around the clock.