'Tumse na ho payega': PM Narendra Modi calls LoP Rahul Gandhi 'balaak buddhi,' says he failed for the third time

In his address, which was marked by jabs at the Opposition and the Congress Party, PM Narendra Modi called Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi 'balaak buddhi' or one with childish intellect. Furthermore, taking a line from the popular film Gangs of Wasseypur, PM Modi pointedly told Gandhi: 'Tumse na ho payega' (You won't be able to do it).

In his speech, which was wide ranging and contained many points, PM Modi also asserted that his government pursued 'satisfaction' (santushtikaran) rather than mere appeasement (tushtikaran), amidst continuous chants by INDIA bloc MPs.

During his participation in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi highlighted that the nation had voted for the NDA due to its uncompromising stance against corruption. He outlined the agenda for his third term, aiming for a 'Developed India' by 2047, pledging his commitment to work tirelessly towards this goal around the clock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remarked that while the nation is focused on development, the Congress remains determined to sow disorder.

He claimed that the Congress party and its allies were engaging in a divisive strategy, speaking against the North when in the South, and against the West when in the North. Modi alleged that they had attempted to create religious divides and even endorsed candidates who had advocated for the division of the country during elections.

Addressing economic issues, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of spreading rumors to incite caste-based divisions and attempting to plunge the country into financial turmoil. He criticized their economic policies in various states, suggesting that these decisions were steering the nation towards a financial crisis.

Modi also charged the Opposition with undermining India's democratic system. He recalled the chaos surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing them of spreading misinformation to serve their political interests. According to Modi, this misinformation campaign was part of a larger strategy to provoke unrest and riots across the country.