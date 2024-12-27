Congress demands iconic Yamuna memorial for Manmohan Singh, rekindling legacy battles in Indian politics

The Congress party has formally requested the Centre to allocate a resting place for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi, where many of India’s former leaders have their memorials. Singh, an acclaimed economist and India’s 13th Prime Minister, passed away on Thursday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge personally conveyed the party’s wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Indian Express. Subsequently, AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal pursued the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. However, the government has yet to respond to the request.

This move by the Congress carries significant weight, given its past criticisms for neglecting leaders outside the Gandhi family. The memory of how the party treated former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao still lingers. Rao, who led India through critical economic reforms, was sidelined by the Congress after his tenure. His body was infamously denied entry into the AICC headquarters upon his death in 2004, and for years, his contributions went unacknowledged until the BJP-led government posthumously awarded him the Bharat Ratna and constructed a memorial in 2015.

The Congress’s appeal for a separate memorial for Singh, who served two terms and oversaw transformative reforms in the Indian economy, underscores an effort to highlight his legacy. Singh's leadership was instrumental in shaping modern India’s economic trajectory and is often remembered for his composure during crises.

Meanwhile, the government has declared seven days of mourning to honour Singh. The Union Cabinet has also passed a resolution lauding him as a distinguished leader and statesman who made a profound impact on national life.

The request for Singh’s memorial could spark broader discussions about how India commemorates its former leaders and their legacies.